This video may be a clue in solving a fatal shooting in downtown Hollywood, police say

A man wearing a white T-shirt, a chain around his neck and his hair pulled on top of his head can be seen on surveillance video rolling his bicycle in between plants and walking away.

Police say the video could be the clue in solving a fatal shooting in downtown Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

A different man, whose identity has not yet been released, was gunned down around 4:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, about a quarter mile on foot from Young Circle Park.

By the evening, police released blurry photos of a man detectives said was seen in the area after the shooting.

On Thursday, police said detectives had secured “new surveillance video of a subject who they would like to speak with regarding the homicide from Wednesday.”

Police said detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954- 967-4567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.