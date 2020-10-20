Cops looking for the men who tried a daytime armed robbery in a condominium parking lot

An attempted armed robbery was caught by the surveillance cameras at a Lauderhill condominium.

Lauderhill police would like the public’s help in catching the would-be armed robbers.

This occurred at 10:23 a.m. last Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Castle Apartments, 4751 NW 21st St. Video shows someone opening the trunk of a car when suddenly, three men emerge from a silver Kia Sportage parked nearby. Guns are drawn, but no shots are fired as the victim runs in and out of camera range.

Eventually, the three jumped back into the Kia, which a fourth person had moved near the victim’s car, and rolled away.

A surveillance video still spots the first two would-be armed robbers at the Castle Apartments, Oct. 13. Lauderhill Police Department

One of the would-be armed robbers jumps in the Kia Sportage to leave the Castle Apartments’ parking lot. Lauderhill Police Department

Anyone who knows anything about this can call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

