Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Cops looking for the men who tried a daytime armed robbery in a condominium parking lot

An attempted armed robbery was caught by the surveillance cameras at a Lauderhill condominium.

Lauderhill police would like the public’s help in catching the would-be armed robbers.

This occurred at 10:23 a.m. last Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Castle Apartments, 4751 NW 21st St. Video shows someone opening the trunk of a car when suddenly, three men emerge from a silver Kia Sportage parked nearby. Guns are drawn, but no shots are fired as the victim runs in and out of camera range.

Eventually, the three jumped back into the Kia, which a fourth person had moved near the victim’s car, and rolled away.

lauderhill armed robbery 3.JPG
A surveillance video still spots the first two would-be armed robbers at the Castle Apartments, Oct. 13. Lauderhill Police Department
News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lauderhill armed robbery 2.JPG
One of the would-be armed robbers jumps in the Kia Sportage to leave the Castle Apartments’ parking lot. Lauderhill Police Department

Anyone who knows anything about this can call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service