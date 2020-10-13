One person dead in overnight shooting at a Broward County strip mall, police say

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Inverness Plaza just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Lauderhill police say.

A security guard told police he called 911 after hearing gunshots at the strip mall in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. So far, police haven’t located witnesses or possible shooters.

Anyone who knows anything can call Lauderhill police or Broward Crime Stoppers via the website or 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

