A 23-year-old died in a homicide at a Walgreens. A search for the gunman has begun

A Lauderhill man was shot to death as a teenager with him got robbed early Friday, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Roderick Gallon, 23, died after being taken from a Walgreens parking lot to Broward Health Medical Center.

Surveillance video from the Walgreens at 1 W. Sunrise Blvd. shows a car passing where Gallon was parked, then stopping in the middle of the lot but with a view out the back windows of the store exit to Gallon’s car.

Gallon walked out to to the driver’s side and his friend wheeled out of the Walgreens to the passenger side door. As they started to get into the car, one robber jumped out of the car in the middle of the lot and quickly slithered behind the car parked next to the passenger side of Gallon’s car. He put a gun on Gallon’s friend and, police said, demanded jewelry.

Meanwhile, a second robber exited the car in the middle of the lot and approached Gallon. He shot Gallon and, along with his thieving partner, ran back to their car.

Anyone who knows something about this killing and robbery can contact Det. Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093; Broward Crime Stoppers via the website or 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

