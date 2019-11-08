Woman shot in leg at Haitian restaurant in North Miami. Detectives are investigating

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg during a robbery at a Haitian restaurant in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Police responded to Au Bon Gout, 12051 West Dixie Highway, at 10:27 p.m., about 30 minutes before closing Thursday.

The restaurant serves traditional Haitian and Creole dishes and has a 4.1 star rating with more than 300 reviews, according to its Google listing. It was shut down in September for failing to pass a restaurant inspection but re-opened after passing a Sept. 16 re-inspection.

Police believe the woman was shot during a robbery, but have not disclosed her name or if she was shot inside or outside the restaurant. It’s also still unclear if anything was stolen.

The restaurant owner’s nephew told WSVN that the shooting appeared to have happened inside the restaurant and that police kept six or seven people inside the restaurant during their investigation.

The woman was taken to Aventura hospital and is in stable condition, according to a police spokesman.

There are no suspects in custody, as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with this case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous.