Security guard shot inside Marriott hotel in Coconut Grove. Cops searching for shooter

A security guard is in critical condition after he was shot and robbed at a Coconut Grove hotel.

Miami police said the man was robbed at gunpoint inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, 2649 S Bayshore Dr., around 2 a.m. Friday.

He was also shot on the leg, said a police spokeswoman.

The shooter ran away with the man’s gold chain, she said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The security guard, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said he is in critical condition and is is undergoing surgery, as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting or where the shooter should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.