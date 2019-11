A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Miami.

Miami police and fire rescue responded to the area along Northeast First Avenue and 55th Street early Thursday morning after getting reports of a man shot.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting in Little Haiti should call police.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.