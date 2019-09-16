Rodent poop on chairs, sewage backup, a Burger King: inspection fails

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Using water from the apartment next door, 100 pieces of rodent poop, standing water from sewage backup and all of South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe counties) represented...this is what happens when the Sick and Shut Down List includes 14 restaurants.

So, let’s get down with this.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. If you have a place you want inspected, do not email us. File a complaint by clicking here. We don’t control how strictly places get inspected. We report without passion or prejudice, but with an appetizer of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Au Bon Gout Rest, 12051 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami: In the pole position, we’ve got a place that accomplished failure at the three basics.

▪ Wildlife violation: Of the at least six live roaches seen, four were “crawling on the wall behind a prep table in the back kitchen area.” One dead roach lay on a kitchen prep table and six went into the light, literally -- they were in the restroom light covers.

▪ Hygiene: “Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands.”

▪ Food safety: A Stop Sale on cooked rice from the previous day that was at 65 degrees but needed to be under 41 degrees. Ground beef at 60 degrees that had been sitting in room temperature for an hour, and hot holding items pinto beans (99 degrees) and boiled bananas (105 degrees) that needed to be above 135 degrees were allowed to be quickly cooled or heated.

“Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage — direct contact with food...lemonade stored inside Home Depot container.” Are we talking one of those orange buckets used for hiding cash by tax dodgers?

“Accumulation of food debris on blender, prep table in the back area.”

Au Bon was back in business after passing Wednesday’s re-inspection.

Burger King, 3601 NW 27th Ave., Miami: Did you know this is store no. 1? Not on this list, but in the Burger King chain. This is Burger King store no. 1.

Store no. 1’s no. 1 problem during Thursday’s inspection no. 1 seemed to be flies. “Five live flies in dining area, approximately 10 plus flies in kitchen around food preparation equipment/ preparation area, approximately three live flies in mop sink area and approximately two live flies in ware washing area.”

Also, apparently, nobody gets assigned “clean stuff” duty. And we’re not just talking about the dead roach on the wall (way to hang in there, man) next to the vegetable wash station.

“Soiled reach-in cooler gaskets” and “wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.” Tilex, people.

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed interior of microwave soiled. Observed interior of reach in freezer with accumulation of food debris.”

The pulled pork in the walk-in was well above the required 41 degrees. The inspection didn’t say if this got a Stop Sale or not.

BK Lounge no. 1 passed Friday’s re-inspection.

Cafeteria Lesley, 2258 NW 28th St., Miami: Sometimes, you’ve just got to admire the effort at holding it together.

“No water provided to seating restaurant establishment at the time of inspection. Operator is using a hose that is attached to an apartment unit located behind restaurant establishment to obtain water.”

No water at the three-compartment sink. No water at the handwash sink in the kitchen area or restroom. So, of course...

“At the time of inspection unable to flush toilet at restroom used by food employees due to no water provided to establishment at the time of inspection.”

That was Sept. 9. There’s no record of a re-inspection at Lesley’s place.

Capri Pizza, 205 N A St., Lake Worth: A pizza place failing inspection and getting closed on a Friday. Ouch. That’s a spanking on the bottom line.

Then again, “temperature abuse” caused the the inspector to shoot Stop Sales at fresh garlic oil, feta cheese and marinara sauce still too warm after cooling overnight. The marinara sauce, which needed to be at or below 41 degrees, was 55 on the edges and 74 in the middle.

Over at the three-compartment sink, 10 ants were crawling and three dead roaches rested in peace on a glue board.

“No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at handwash sink. Operator provided some napkins.” How does this happen with a grocery store next door? Walk your happy butt 20 yards and get a six-pack of Bounty.

The Capri Restaurant, 935 N. Krome Ave., Florida City: All 11 or so live roaches seen hung out on door hinges, either of a cookline reach-in cooler in the second kitchen or a reach-in cooler at another cooking station.

The inspector saw over 32 dead roaches, but, to be fair, at least 30 of them were “on a small plastic glue board underneath storage shelves in kitchen No. 2.”

Week after week, we see after you kill/trap the bugs or rodents, restaurants should dispose of them quickly. You’re not showing the inspector prize kills like a cat coming in from the yard.

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

“Floor/table fan has accumulation of food debris/dust/grease/soil residue.”

Standing water at the bottom of the reach-in cooler at the salad station.

Coral Crab Cafe, 2001 S. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West: We know things can be a little more casual in the Keys, but, come on...

“Hot water not provided/shut off at employee handwash sink. Observed kitchen hand wash sinks not operating.”

Water wasn’t going to the mop sink, either. The rodents remained regular about the whole thing, however..

“Observed approximately 15 rodent droppings located on top of the dish machine in the kitchen...three rodent droppings on the prep kitchen floor located across from the (three-compartment sink)...four rodent droppings located in the kitchen dry storage room.”

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.” “Cutting board stained/soiled.”

The Coral Crab’s SpongeBob’s and Squidwards cleaned things up for Thursday’s re-inspection.

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, 6901 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach: Time for this week’s Which Is Worse?

About 26 live flies, 15 of which were on walls, prep tables and food containers? Or “Fly trap on shelf above microwave with approximately more then 10 (flies). Three different fly traps on ceiling in the kitchen with more than 10 dead flies. Observed dead flies on floor near walk-in cooler.”

“Utensils stored in standing water on prep table.”

In a reversal of the usual, the wiping cloth sanitizer had too much chlorine, testing over 200 parts per million.

The Krust crumbled properly on Thursday’s re-inspection.

Guiseppe’s Italian Ristorante, 11924 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington: 46 live roaches (12 on the floor at the dough mixer, three on a prep table), 28 dead roaches (10 around the dough mixer), a leaky drain pipe under the three-compartment sink and that’s all we’re going to say about Thursday.

On the Friday re-inspection, 18 live roaches in the kitchen and eight dead roaches all around meant fail.

Guiseppe’s got it together for the Saturday re-re-inspection.

Jerk Machine, 4261 NW 12th St., Lauderhill: What was in the air — three live flies, one landing on a container with marinated pork — didn’t dominate sight and smell during Thursday’s inspection.

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed black/gray standing water coming from floor drain in kitchen and prep area covering floor. Observed employee walking through black/gray water by three-compartment sink while preparing food.”

And the manager told the inspector that “black/gray water has been present and coming up in prep area, three-compartment sink area and handwash sink area since (Wednesday). Observed pots and pan stored in same standing water by the three-compartment sink. Black/gray water cannot be isolated by the three-compartment sink, handwash sink and prep area.”

This made the handwashing sink “not accessible due to black/gray standing water in kitchen area next to the three-compartment sink.”

There are such things as “food-grade bags” and “nonfood-grade bags.” The latter got used here. “Observed cooked rice in microwave stored in a grocery bag...pork stored in black garbage bag in chest freezer.”

Utensils in tepid standing water of 72 degrees.

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris...all reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer interiors soiled...dirty gaskets in the reach-in coolers and reach-in freezers.”

At the Friday re-inspection, the plumbing problem was solved. Other problems, Jerk Machine was given an extension to solve.

Lallos, 1401 NW 39th Terr., Lauderhill: Looking real fly here.

Five flies landing on beer nozzles in the bar area. About 10 landing on clean and sanitized drink cups and a cutting board. Another 10 landing “on prep tables, cutting boards and knives in prep area.”

And “dead flies on fly trap by bar.”

No soap or paper towels at handwash sinks by cookline or the outside bar. Guess every Publix, Winn-Dixie, Sedano’s and bodega in the area was closed, huh?

The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 51 degrees. Seeing as how stuff in there needs to be kept at 41 degrees or below, that seems setting up for failure of task and inspection.

Stop Sales hit raw chicken for temperature abuse and, in the dented can class, a can of red pimento and a soy sauce can.

“Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up...all continental reach in cooler gaskets soiled in prep area.”

Lallos passed Tuesday’s re-inspection.

Panfridays, 7183 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill: A Stop Sale dropped on cooked pasta soon after a fly dropped in on the cooked pasta. Two flies landed on a prep table in the kitchen area.

But perhaps the bigger problems during this Friday inspection were more elemental. “No running water at all handwashing sinks” and “No hot water at the three-compartment sink.”

Perhaps this explains the rustic approach to cleaning hands. One employee dried his hands by wiping them on his pants, then handled a container of food.

“Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee swept floor them sent straight to prepping food without washing hands in the kitchen area.”

Now, there was water — standing water — at the bottom of a reach-in cooler.

“Observed holes in ceiling over cookline in kitchen.” Who knows what gravity will bring to the cuisine from above?

Simon Restaurant & Catering Services, 15042 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami-Dade: Talk about marking your territory. In this Rodents vs. Roaches battleground, the four-legged warriors didn’t want to let just the bugs know what they considered their turf.

“Observed six-plus rodent droppings on seats in hallway to restrooms.”

Of the 14 live roaches, 10 were near the three-compartment sink. Wonder if they can swim. “Observed waste water backing up from the floor drain underneath the three-compartment sink in the kitchen area.”

Speaking of that kitchen, no soap, paper towels or blow dryer at the kitchen handwashing sink.

“Employee was mopping the floor and then, touching food containers and another employee was cleaning dirty surfaces and then prepping stew turkey.”

The inspector made it rain Stop Sales on black beans, fried pork, cooked turkey, mushroom rice, rice and beans, boiled pork white rice, mixed cabbage salad, boiled banana and patties.

“Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up. Located on all gaskets throughout establishment.”

Ew.

Simon recovered to pass re-inspection on Thursday.

Tipico Hondureno, 3002 NW Seventh Ave., Miami: The rodents dropped a 12-plus pellet load at the front counter area and one about half that size in the prep area near the three-compartment sink.

Wonder if they had the cole slaw that got hit with a Stop Sale.

Was Home Depot having a sale on buckets or did someone drive around selling them out of the back of his car, hitting this place and Au Bon Gout Rest?

“Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage — direct contact with food...Home Depot buckets stored with flour.” Somewhere else, thank you bags held flour.

The kitchen microwave was “soiled with encrusted food debris” and a kitchen reach-in cooler had soiled gaskets.

Tipico passed Tuesday’s re-inspection, although the inspector still saw “ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance” in the kitchen area and prep area.

Tropitaste Ice Cream, 4263 NW 12th St., Lauderhill: Those weren’t spilled chocolate sprinkles the inspector saw Thursday.

“Observed over 100 rodent droppings under shelves with bag of oats and bag of rice in dry storage area.”

In the “stuff just not clean” division, “reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris...cold beer reach-in cooler soiled...interior of Frigidaire cooler soiled...”

And,. as DJ Khaled might say, “Another one” — “Ice machine interior soiled.”

The Trop was back putting heads on cones after passing Friday’s re-inspection.