Man killed by stray bullet in shooting near Trump International Beach Resort, cops say

A man sitting in his car at a Sunny Isles Beach shopping plaza was fatally wounded by a stray bullet after a shooting in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Miami Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man, identified as, 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, had just finished his shift at Hertz Rental Car and was going home to celebrate Mother’s Day.

A five-year-old boy vacationing from Texas was grazed in the commotion and was treated on the scene. A 19-year-old woman was also wounded in the upper extremity and was expected to recover.

The sound of bullets in the busy area sent people running, ducking under tables at nearby restaurants, hiding behind food counters and fearing for their own lives.

“It sad. We are supposed to be celebrating our moms today, and instead we are dealing with this tragic shooting, said Zeta Bourne, who works at Burger Fi across the street. She said customers ran to the back for safety after hearing gunshots.

In a separate, but nearby shooting, yet another person suffered non-life threatening injuries around the same time on the westbound entrance of the William Lehman Causeway. The span over the Intracoastal links Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

Aventura police said they were working with Sunny Isles and Miami-Dade police to learn if the two shootings were connected.

The three crime scenes paralyzed traffic for hours in the already crowded Northeast Miami-Dade corridor hugging the beach and one of the biggest malls in South Florida.

The Sunny Isles Beach shooting happened before 2 p.m. within shouting distance of city police headquarters. Crime scene tape surrounded the Trump condo-hotel and a strip mall across the street, where the fatal shooting apparently happened. A minivan sitting part of the way out of a parking space contained a body covered by yellow tarp .

When officers arrived at the towering hotel, they found several cars with bullets. Police say the stray bullet traveled across busy Collins Avenue about 100 yards from where the shooting took place.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said several people had been detained, but no arrests had yet been made.

While police, did not identify the 19-year-old victim, witness Anna Rodriguez — who said she saw the first Sunny Isles Beach shooting and heard the second — is rapper NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend.

Rodriguez was one of several witnesses who said they saw a fight break out in front of the Trump building. She said she saw the rapper’s girlfriend shot.

She continued on across the street to Liquors, Wine, Beers and More to get drinks for the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where NBA Youngboy was scheduled to perform. While inside the liquor store, she heard more shots.

We were unloading the family car to have #MothersDay lunch in Sunny Isles when today's shooting occurred directly across the road. There were two long volleys of gunfire about 10-15 seconds apart. Immediately got the family out of there. @SIBPD @CityofSIB @wsvn — Eric Ezzy Rappaport (@ezrapp) May 12, 2019

Aniban Tanoue had just parked to go to work at Mozart Cafe, a restaurant in the Sunny Isles Beach strip mall, when he heard gunshots.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “All the people [eating outside] were on the ground.”

Collins Avenue traffic, both north and south, into the beachfront city was at a standstill Sunday after the early-afternoon shooting and investigation. Not helping matters were the Mother’s Day traffic shutdowns from the causeway shooting just south of the Aventura Mall, home to restaurants and a movie multiplex.





“We are working with investigators to determine if they are related. Neither incident happened at any location that could indicate a hate crime or terrorist event,” Aventura police said in a statement.

The Trump building in Sunny Isles Beach carries the name of President Donald Trump under a licensing agreement with the owner. It’s part of the transformation of the city, just north of Miami Beach, in which new skyscrapers have shot up over the last 20 years where the low-slung hotels from the 1950s once stood.

Sunny Isles Beach, incorporated in 1997, still has a beach vibe and touristy shops. But it also has upscale restaurants and condos. The area is known as “Little Moscow” for the high percentage of Russian-speaking residents.