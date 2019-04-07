Mexican telenovela star will return to Miami as ordered for court hearing, lawyer says

Video allegedly shows Mexican telenovela star’s road rage incident A man punched by Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after a traffic incident in Miami Sunday died Thursday at Jackson Memorial, hospital officials said. Police had charged Lyle with assault; he’d posted bond, left U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man punched by Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after a traffic incident in Miami Sunday died Thursday at Jackson Memorial, hospital officials said. Police had charged Lyle with assault; he’d posted bond, left U.S.

Telenovela star Pablo Lyle will return to Miami from Mexico as ordered by a Miami-Dade judge for a hearing on Monday that will re-examine Lyle’s bond after the death of a 63-year-old man, who Lyle punched at a Miami intersection March 31.

“Mr Lyle will appear each and every time required by the court,” Lyle’s attorney, Bruce Lehr of Lehr Levi & Mendez, wrote in a Sunday email to the Miami Herald.

Lyle, 32, plays Rodrigo Villavicencio, the male lead on the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición” (My Adorable Curse).

When arrested last Monday, Lyle was charged with battery, a third-degree felony. The last line of Lyle’s arrest report said Juan Richardo Hernandez, of whom Lyle told police he punched out of fear for his family, was already “unconscious, intubated and suffering from a brain injury.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

He posted $5,000 bond Monday and, on Tuesday, requested permission to travel. It was granted Tuesday by the judge covering the court for Judge Lisa Walsh.

Lyle entered a plea of not guilty plea on Thursday. Later Thursday, Hernandez died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.





Upon reading of Hernandez’s death in the Miami Herald Friday morning, Walsh rescinded the travel order and ordered Lyle, his attorney and his bail bondsman to appear at a Monday 9 a.m. hearing to address Lyle’s bond.

“The bond contract at issue is vitiated by the victim’s death and the likelihood of enhanced charges.”

Lehr wrote in his Sunday email he didn’t know what criminal charges would be added and “the state has until May 1 to make that decision.”





The Miami-Dade state attorney’s office said Friday it would view autopsy results before making any decisions on more charges.