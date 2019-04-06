Mexican telenovela star must return to Miami for court hearing on fatal traffic incident

Video allegedly shows Mexican telenovela star’s road rage incident A man punched by Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after a traffic incident in Miami Sunday died Thursday at Jackson Memorial, hospital officials said. Police had charged Lyle with assault; he’d posted bond, left U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man punched by Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after a traffic incident in Miami Sunday died Thursday at Jackson Memorial, hospital officials said. Police had charged Lyle with assault; he’d posted bond, left U.S.

Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle must return to a Miami-Dade County courtroom for a Monday morning bond re-hearing after the death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez, who Lyle punched at a Miami intersection last Sunday.

And Lyle’s likely to face more charges than just battery, on which he was arrested around 1:17 a.m. Monday.

That’s all in Friday’s order from Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Lisa Walsh, which came down Friday after Hernandez’s Thursday death.

The order was overshadowed by the surveillance video that appeared to show Lyle running several strides to knock out the retreating 63-year-old at Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street. Lyle told police he feared for his family’s safety after Hernandez approached their car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Lyle plays Rodrigo Villavicencio, the male lead on the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición” (My Adorable Curse).

Though Lyle’s arrest report said Hernandez was in Jackson Memorial Hospital “unresponsive, intubated, and suffering from an injury to the brain” as of the arrest, Lyle’s request for permission to return to Mexico was granted Tuesday by a “covering judge” handling the court. He was out of Miami-Dade County Jail after posting $5,000 bond and had been charged only with a third-degree felony.

Walsh wrote Friday, “This Court has become aware by reading The Miami Herald today that the victim of this battery has died and enhanced charges are likely to be filed. Based on this change of circumstances, this Court is rescinding the travel order.”

And, she wrote, while she doesn’t have the authority to alter the bond without notice, “the bond contract at issue is vitiated by the victim’s death and likelihood of enhanced charges. Accordingly, the bondsman is required to attend the hearing, along with the Defendant and counsel to address the bond.”

The court docket says Bruce Lehr will be Lyle’s attorney.