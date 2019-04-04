Man dies after Mexican star punches him in traffic incident on Dolphin. Actor arrested.

Pablo Lyle, the Mexican actor whom Miami police arrested on Sunday after police say he punched a 63-year-old man after a traffic incident on the Dolphin Expressway on Sunday. The man, Juan Ricardo Hernández. died Thursday at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A 63-year-old man who was punched by a Mexican film and telenovela star after a traffic incident on the Dolphin Expressway died Thursday, Jackson Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed.

Pablo Lyle, the actor in the popular Mexican telenovela, “Mi Adorable Maldición,” clashed with the Cuban-born Juan Ricardo Hernández after Lyle’s car cut him off on Sunday on the Dolphin. Hernández got out of his car screaming and swearing and banged on the window of Lyle’s car. Two witnesses said Lyle punched him in the face and fled the scene.





Hernández suffered a brain injury that led to an internal hemorrhage that left him unconscious. After several days in the hospital, his family disconnected his life support systems., hospital officials said.

Miami police arrested Lyle at Miami International Airport on Sunday. He was charged with assault, posted a $5,000 bond and was allowed to travel to Mexico.





After his arrest, Lyle said he punched Hernández because he feared for “the safety of his family and 6-year-old son,” who was in the car.

He later told Univision that his lawyers were handling the case. It’s not clear if he will face new charges after Hernández’s death.



