Mexican telenovela star ran 9 steps to punch 63-year-old man, who later died, video shows

Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle jumped out of the passenger side of his brother-in-law’s car and ran nine steps down a Miami street to knock out 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez with one punch. Hernandez died Thursday night.

That’s in a video provided to The Herald of Sunday’s incident, which appears to differ greatly from the account from Lyle and his brother-in-law in a Miami police arrest affidavit.

Miami police arrested Lyle, one of the stars of “Mi Adorable Maldición,” on Sunday after the incident and charged him with battery, a third-degree felony. He posted $5,000 bond Monday and was allowed to fly back to Mexico.

But Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Lisa Walsh wrote Thursday, “This Court has become aware by reading The Miami Herald today that the victim of this battery has died and enhanced charges are likely to be filed. Based on this change of circumstances, this Court is rescinding the travel order.”

Walsh set a hearing on the travel order and Lyle’s bond for 9 a.m. Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lyle and his brother-in-law, whom police did not identify, each said Lyle feared for his family’s safety after Hernandez got out of his car to protest Lyle’s brother-in-law cutting him off in traffic.

The brother-in-law said he was taking Lyle to Miami International Airport. But after mistakenly exiting the Dolphin Expressway onto northbound Northwest 27th Avenue, he said he sliced across lanes of 27th Avenue so he could make a U-turn back to the Dolphin.

This cut off Hernandez. Lyle’s brother-in-law said he waved at Hernandez to indicate he was sorry, then he stopped at Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street. Hernandez stopped his car behind him.





This is the brother-in-law’s account, as per the arrest report:

▪ Hernandez walked up to the driver’s side window and pounded on it with an open hand. Not only was he startled, the brother-in-law said, he “became in fear for the safety of his family.”





▪ The brother-in-law got out and said, “Don’t bang on my window, don’t bang on my window” to a “real aggressive” and cursing Hernandez. Once the brother-in-law saw his car rolling toward the intersection, he ran back to it and stopped it. He said he didn’t see any physical confrontation between Lyle and Hernandez.

▪ He did see Lyle run back to the car and Lyle told him to “drive away.” He also saw Hernandez lying in the street when he made his U-turn.

This is what the video appears to show:

▪ Hernandez walks up to the driver’s side window of the brother-in-law’s car. Before Hernandez can even start pounding on the driver’s side window, the brother-in-law gets out and appears to argue with a gesturing Hernandez.

▪ After a few gestures, the brother-in-law notices his car rolling toward the intersection. As the brother-in-law runs back to the car and Hernandez heads back toward his car, Lyle jumps out of the passenger seat while the brother-in-law car is still moving.

▪ Lyle runs nine steps back to Hernandez, who is now almost to the open door of his car. Hernandez sees Lyle approaching and turns to face him while still backing up with hands raised. It’s unclear whether his hands are open or balled as fists.

His hands weren’t high enough to stop Lyle’s single overhead right to the head. Hernandez drops, unconscious.

The arrest form says Lyle insisted “he was in fear for the safety of his family. (Lyle) said that he exited the vehicle to confront the victim, to protect his family. When (Lyle) approached the victim, the victim put his hands up. (Lyle) further stated he reacted because he believed that the victim was going to strike first.”





Hernandez died Thursday at Jackson Memorial Hospital after his family pulled him from life-support machines, a Hernandez family member said.