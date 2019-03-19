An arrest is made in one of the past week’s shootings in Miami

The man who survived a early Saturday shootout in Miami Gardens was arrested Monday after he was released from a hospital, according to Miami Gardens police.
Vincent Minott, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.
Police believe Minott, 25, rolled into the 18000 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue just after midnight Saturday and traded shots with a 27-year-old man.
Minott was grazed. His counterpart, whose name police didn’t release, died.
