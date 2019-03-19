Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

An arrest is made in one of the past week’s shootings in Miami

By David J. Neal

March 19, 2019 07:18 AM

The man who survived a early Saturday shootout in Miami Gardens was arrested Monday after he was released from a hospital, according to Miami Gardens police.

Vincent Minott, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Police believe Minott, 25, rolled into the 18000 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue just after midnight Saturday and traded shots with a 27-year-old man.

Minott was grazed. His counterpart, whose name police didn’t release, died.

