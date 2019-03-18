Counselors, superintendent visit school of 6-year-old who accidentally shot himself

Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spent Monday morning at Rainbow Park Elementary in Miami Gardens, where a 6-year-old who was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend went to school.
Carvalho, who was joined by two members of the district’s crisis management team, visited the child’s classroom and met with his teacher and grandmother, said school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego.
“We @MDCPS are doing all we can to provide counseling and comfort to the classmates of this student whose life ended so tragically,” Carvalho said in a tweet Monday afternoon. “It is natural that these young people will feel confusion, sadness and anger at this senseless loss, which was so preventable.”
The child, who according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4 is Demetrius Wrentz, died Saturday morning after police say he found a loaded gun and shot himself in the head inside a home in the 2100 block of NW 27th Court.
As of Monday, no one had been charged and police had not officially identified the child.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Sanevia Latoya Cadet, who identified herself as Demetrius’ mother on Facebook, shared her heartbreak along with pictures of her son.
“I only say I love you and try to concentrate, to hear your voice, to feel your touch, to see your handsome face,” she wrote. “And if I live to be a hundred I’ll still ask Him every day, Why didn’t He take me instead of my child away?”
Meanwhile, Miami Gardens police is using the tragedy to remind people about gun safety. On Monday the department tweeted five tips for proper gun storage:
▪ Firearms should be in a locked cabinet, safe, gun vault or storage case when not in use.
▪ Ammunition should be separated from firearms and also in a locked location.
▪ Firearms should have a device that makes it inoperable when not being used.
▪ Gun locks should only be used as an additional safety precaution and not as a substitute for secure storage.
▪ Adults need to make sure everyone — including kids — understand the safety guidelines concerning firearms.
Comments