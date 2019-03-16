Crime

Gun fight in Miami Gardens ends with one man shot to death

By Carli Teproff

March 16, 2019 12:34 PM

Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

One man was killed and another was injured when they began shooting at each other during a fight in Miami Gardens, police said.

The gun fight happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a home in the 18000 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Carlos Austin, a spokesman for Miami Gardens police, said Saturday the men had “some beef” with each other and it ended in a shooting.

One man died in the home and another was grazed by a bullet. It was not immediately clear if the wounded man would be charged.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  