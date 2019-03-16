Gun fight in Miami Gardens ends with one man shot to death

One man was killed and another was injured when they began shooting at each other during a fight in Miami Gardens, police said.
The gun fight happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a home in the 18000 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.
Carlos Austin, a spokesman for Miami Gardens police, said Saturday the men had “some beef” with each other and it ended in a shooting.
One man died in the home and another was grazed by a bullet. It was not immediately clear if the wounded man would be charged.
