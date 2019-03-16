A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding a loaded gun, police say

A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Saturday morning after finding a loaded gun and shooting himself in the head inside a Miami Gardens home, police said.
The incident happened on the 21000 block of Northwest 27th Court.
It was not immediately clear whose home the boy was in or how he got a hold of the gun.
Police say he was taken by helicopter to the hospital with critical injuries.
“The message from the police department is to secure your guns as is required by law,” said Carlos Austin, a spokesman for Miami Gardens police. “Because tragedies like this can be avoided.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
