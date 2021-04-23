Last call on South Beach? Join our conversation about parties, police and politics

A chaotic spring break is behind Miami Beach, but already another party weekend looms.

Memorial Day Weekend on South Beach, branded 20 years ago as Urban Beach Week, has long been a holiday known for predominately Black crowds and — much like this year’s spring break — rowdy behavior, outbursts of violence and concerns of heavy-handed policing. In a city built on tourism, police and politicians have historically struggled to balance the needs of tourists and residents, and even businesses, some of which choose to shut down rather than deal with the headache.

And now, with fed-up taxpayers becoming more vocal, the mayor calling for a change to the city’s image, and a stubborn pandemic refusing to dissipate, Miami Beach must again try to juggle conflicting demands. How will they do it?

Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade NAACP President Daniella Pierre and Anthony O’Brien, senior managing director for Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander South Beach, will join Miami Herald reporter Martin Vassolo for a virtual discussion on Tuesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. to discuss what the city can — and should — do to make Memorial Day Weekend and future events successful.

