This South Beach party spot is closing after spring breakers ‘stampede’ the property

The Clevelander South Beach

One of Miami Beach’s biggest party spots is closing temporarily as spring breakers overrun South Beach.

The Clevelander South Beach announced it is temporarily suspending all of its food and beverage operations until at least March 24, as crowds have crammed Ocean Drive during the peak of spring break, with fights breaking out along the touristy corridor. The hotel will continue operations and service to guests, but it will not open its restaurants, including Clevelander Kitchen and Bar, the C-Level Rooftop Terrace, and the Game On sports bar overlooking the pool and patio.

The decision comes less than a day after the next-door restaurant, Social, was trashed during a street fight, rattan tables and chairs smashed to kindling, according to a video posted to Only In Dade’s Instagram page. The person shooting the video claimed a huge party used the mayhem as an opportunity to walk out on a $20,000 bill.

“Last weekend there was a stampede very close to us and people spilled onto our property, running inside, into the restaurant, into our kitchen, into our lobby,” said Jessica Francos, Vice President of operations for Jesta Hotels. “We’ve seen the situation getting out of control and then yesterday it happened again.”

This week alone, a 27-year-old man was found fatally shot near a residential area on Pine Tree Drive and 24th Street, which police say was tied to an early evening shooting in South Beach. Social media has been filled with videos of partyers clashing with police, and additional law enforcement has been brought in from the city of Coral Gables and Miami-Dade County.

“We have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the city to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from The Clevelander read. It also stated that staff will be paid their full salaries while the restaurants are closed.

“We will re-evaluate the situation over the coming days and decide whether to reopen or remain temporarily closed,” the statement continued. “The Clevelander employees have our full support....”