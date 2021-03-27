Residents rally at City Hall to protest spring break ‘chaos’, South Beach party scene

As spring breakers gathered in South Beach on Saturday, about 80 residents held a rally outside Miami Beach City Hall with a broad complaint that the city’s nightlife industry has gotten out of hand and elected leaders need a better approach before the party crowds return for Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ve had enough!” the crowd chanted as Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, a former city commissioner, began her remarks on a shared megaphone.

“We are a tolerant community,” Rosen Gonzalez said. “But enough is enough.”

She called for a city crackdown on hotels and bars along Ocean Drive, one of the city’s most popular nightlife destinations. And she urged the crowd to advocate for a moratorium on new hotel rooms, growth she argued would only make rates more affordable.

Miami Beach residents gather outside City Hall to protest the city’s handling of spring break on Saturday March 27, 2021. Alexia Fodere Special for the Miami Herald

The event captured the tense dynamic unfolding across South Beach during the city’s spring break crackdown. The city imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district last Saturday, pulling the plug on the late-night party after incidents of vandalism and violence among the crowds made international news and angered residents.

The city’s treatment of large groups of Black vacationers in town for spring break led to criticism from some of Miami’s Black social-justice leaders. Last weekend, when police enforced the 8 p.m. curfew on Ocean Drive, some officers fired pepperballs at the crowd and a SWAT truck was stationed nearby.

Racial sensitivities framed some of the remarks before a largely white audience on Saturday, as speakers emphasized that Miami Beach needs to be welcoming to all but those who break the rules.

“Everyone belongs. Everyone is invited,” said Scott Schrey, 52. “But you must behave.”

Mike Haynes, 56, came to the rally with his 10-year-old son, Colby, who climbed a tree to hold his “Bring Back the Love” sign, with a red heart drawn for the word Love.

The elder Haynes, who has lived in Miami Beach for 15 years, had a sign with a more pointed message. Atop was an icon of a woman squatting into a twerking position — a dance made popular by hip-hop culture that’s become ubiquitous on the streets of South Beach during spring break.

Below was the logo for the Ultra Music Festival, a week-long electronic music fest that neighbors fought to eject from downtown Miami but which some leaders tried to bring to Miami Beach to boost room rates and price out spring breakers. Next to the Ultra icon, Haynes had a check mark.

Haynes said the sign had nothing to do with race, but meant to show his support for bringing an organized event to South Beach during spring break to replace the street parties.

“The whole vibe of South Beach has changed,” he said, reflecting on his 15 years in the city. “Now it’s chaos.”

Cynietra Copeland, a Miami Beach resident of 11 years, speaks at a resident rally outside City Hall to protest the city’s handling of spring break on Saturday March 27th., 2021. Alexia Fodere Special for the Miami Herald

Cynietra Copeland, 38, told the rally she was tired of rowdy behavior from visitors but said Miami Beach needs a more active approach to improving the situation.

“Most of the videos show people who look like me behaving badly, said Copeland, who is Black and an account director for an energy-drink company. “It’s not fair to target one demographic, because it hasn’t always been one demographic.”

She said the forced closures of bars and clubs through city and county curfew rules left visitors to pack the streets. “We need to give people who come here something to do,” she said.

South Beach resident Tania Dean, 49, organized the rally last Sunday night after the South Beach curfew pushed spring breakers into her Flamingo Park neighborhood, where some danced on cars and climbed onto apartment balconies.

“It’s so frightening,” she told the Miami Herald this past week. “That’s what made me decide to do it. I haven’t been able to go out at night.”

The spring break friction has added fuel to existing fights over the need for Miami Beach’s entertainment industry to grow — or even remain intact.

“I will pay double property taxes to get rid of this mess,” said Gayle Durham, 57, and president of West Avenue Neighborhood Association. The group is fighting the city allowing more bars to open in the area, which is on the far side of the island from Ocean Drive’s nightlife. “I’m concerned the entertainment industry is going to come to my residential neighborhood.”

Spring breakers say they ‘have a right to vacation’

On Ocean Drive, news of the protest didn’t go over well among some spring breakers. A mix of annoyance and indignation slowly crept onto the faces of Black tourists who, despite being on vacation, couldn’t quite escape what they perceived as blatant discrimination.

“We have a right to vacation just like they do,” said Tyanna Gill, 24, who drove by the protest hours earlier. “They always trying to put us in a box.”

Gill, who is visiting from South Carolina with a friend, said they wouldn’t let the negativity dampen their mood.

Anthony Flynn, a 28-year-old also visiting from South Carolina, dismissed the protesters entirely.

“F*** them,” he said. “They racist out here.”

Mujahid Hamzah, an 18-year-old Cleveland resident, said complaints from residents won’t keep him from visiting South Beach.

“It makes me want to come back even more more,” he said.

The spring break crackdown didn’t seem to restrain the enthusiasm Crystal Comeaux, 22, and her two cousins had for Miami Beach.

“The beach, the scenery — everyone is naked,” said Comeaux, on vacation from New Orleans with two cousins, each wearing an “I’m in Miami, B****” T-shirt as they walked north on a crowded Ocean Drive. “Hell yeah, I will be back.”

They’re staying at a Holiday Inn by the airport, but spending the day in South Beach for lunch and beach time. “All the entrees are $40,” said cousin Jenel Alford, 30. “It’s so worth it.”

Restaurant tables were mostly full in the outdoor dining areas restaurants set up along an Ocean Drive closed to traffic. Some places had lines of people waiting their turns for a seating.

Angela Arnold, 34, was regrouping on Ocean Drive with her family of seven, including her husband and children, ages 9 to 17, plus a friend.

It was a beach day for the Little Rock visitors who are staying in Miami, and Arnold said she didn’t have any spring break complaints.

“It’s been calm,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to go to.”