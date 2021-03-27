Fort Lauderdale changed its spring break scene in the ’80s. Can Miami Beach do the same?

Tourists make their way down Ocean Drive during spring break in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Miami Beach had planned official activities for visitors on the beach, but canceled those plans, citing COVID-19 risks. mocner@miamiherald.com

The beach brawls, street parties and gunfire of Miami Beach spring break have made international headlines for years. Each time, the city calls an emergency meeting. Arrests are made, sometimes laws are temporarily changed. And then spring break is over, and a collective amnesia sets in until the next year rolls around.

This time is different, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. It’s time to fundamentally change South Beach.

“I’m not talking about a rollback, I’m talking about ‘we need to end the entertainment district,’ ” he said, referring to the raucous section of Ocean Drive full of lucrative outdoor bars.

Miami Beach needs to look no further than Fort Lauderdale Beach for advice, which struggled with similar seasonal chaos for decades before changing course. Now even in March and April, “The Strip” — that stretch of A1A between Las Olas and Sunrise boulevards — is largely family friendly with few disruptive partiers.

It’s a dramatic change from decades ago when Fort Lauderdale Beach was spring break party central. Disruption first emerged in the 1960s in the wake of the Connie Francis-George Hamilton film “Where the Boys Are” and resurged in the 1980s.

1961 spring break showing a student who climbed the light pole in front of the Elbo Room, from the Gene Hyde Collection Courtesy of The Fort Lauderdale Historical Society. From the Gene Hyde Collection Co From the Gene Hyde Collection Co

Photos of Fort Lauderdale Beach’s spring breaks and Miami Beach’s 2021 edition could be confused with one another — if it weren’t for the mullets, men’s short shorts, and mustaches. Another difference: Fort Lauderdale drew a predominantly white crowd, while Miami Beach this year drew a predominantly Black crowd. In both photos, thousands of tourists fill the streets, flouting traffic and open-container rules. Alcohol-emboldened visitors climb street poles.

In the ‘80s, Fort Lauderdale tourism officials were clear that the enormous, rowdy hordes kept away other, calmer — and wealthier — tourists who avoided Broward. Motels never renovated, figuring that spring breakers would trash the places anyway.

After the 1985 mayhem, Fort Lauderdale’s mayor and business community decided they’d had enough. Ina Lee, 75, president of Travel Host of Greater Fort Lauderdale, was on the task force charged with devising solutions.

The city launched an aggressive campus PR campaign warning that misbehavior would be prosecuted — and then followed with arrests. Police strictly enforced bar and hotel capacity limits, banned open alcohol containers in late 1985, and arrested more than 2,500 people, including bar managers, for a range of violations during the high season, according to a report from the Miami Herald. No more packing 10 people into motel rooms for $50 a night, no more serving people under 21 years old, no more partying in the street.

And no more beach concerts.

“The kids got the message real quick that Fort Lauderdale doesn’t want us anymore,” Lee said.

Tourists walk along Ocean Drive during spring break in Miami Beach on Monday, March 22, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

What followed Fort Lauderdale’s crackdown was a period Lee refers to as “slum and blighted.” It took decades to remake the beach into the place it is today. Since 2010, luxury brands including Conrad Hilton, Auberge and Four Seasons have unrolled awnings, marking the true seismic shift in the Fort Lauderdale Beach market. Projects like the iconic wave wall along the waterfront — made possible by a $45 million bond approved in 1986 — started to materialize in the ‘90s, attracting investment.

“If anything characterizes how this destination has transformed, it’s that the Candy Store that used to be home to the wet T-shirt contest is now the Ritz Carlton,” Lee said.

But Miami and Fort Lauderdale are markedly different. Miami Beach already has a robust luxury hospitality scene, mixed with affordable hotels and a sizable residential population. And many of the revelers this year in Miami Beach have long left college behind.

Gelber insists he doesn’t want to price people out of visiting Miami Beach, but is seeking the kind of balanced spring break season that Fort Lauderdale now enjoys.

“The bottom line is we have a different vibe,” said Stacy Ritter, president of Broward County’s tourism bureau. “If you think you’re going to come here and party in the middle of the street until 5:00 a.m., it won’t be allowed. Miami Beach has to decide whether they want [that] or they don’t. How to shut it down if they don’t, and how to contain it if they do.”

Miami Beach’s dual problems

Miami Beach faces two issues: how to handle the crowds that are already here, and how to prevent similar chaos in future years. So far it’s addressed the former with a militarized police presence, an 8 p.m. curfew and causeway shutdowns on weekends. As for the future, that conversation has barely begun.

People stand on a car while a speaker blasts music an hour past curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. As Miami Beach police closed down Ocean Drive, droves of spring breakers moved west toward Alton Road before a few arrests broke up the crowd. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Upscale Miami Beach hotels like the Fontainebleau, the Faena Hotel, The Palms Resort, the Ritz Carlton and the Delano Beach Club declined to comment on whether the viral images of fights, large crowds defying local laws and the city’s heavy police response have tarnished their image.

The president of Miami-Dade’s tourism marketing arm, Bill Talbert, blames the unruly crowds on the pent-up demand for travel and South Beach’s popularity. Last year the agency spent $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid on a tourism marketing campaign luring visitors to Miami’s outdoor spaces.

On Monday, the Miami Beach Convention Center hosted a jewelry show with hundreds of vendors, one of its first shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began. At lunch with the organizers from JIS, Talbert said they didn’t raise concerns about spring break, but asked how they could bring more business to Miami Beach.

“I think long term it has no effect,” he said of the viral images and international headlines. “The brand is so strong globally, I see no negative.”

Residents and property owners certainly do.

A group of tourists are seen by the Clevelander on Ocean Drive as spring break continues in South Beach with a smaller crowd in the streets than previous days, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

South Beach resident Matthew Gultanoff, who lives south of Fifth Street, said the city’s response has been heavy-handed.

“You don’t need to fortify the city...” he said. “You don’t need to punish people who live here and take away things they like because of lack of respect from visitors.”

Stephen Hunter Johnson, the chairman of Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Committee, said the zero-tolerance approach Fort Lauderdale police used in the ‘80s will prove ineffective in Miami Beach. That approach adds extra stress on officers, and he thinks police resources would be better spent pursuing serious crimes instead of minor violations.

Then there’s the post-George Floyd aspect.

“We spent a summer protesting the police,” Johnson said. “Crowds are not likely to disperse if they see the police hassling someone who’s drinking D’usse on their birthday.”

“City hall is misbehaving.”

Gultanoff hopes the city takes advantage of this opportunity to remake Ocean Drive. He’d like to see more boutique office space, similar to Venice, Calif., and he has long pushed for the street to remain pedestrian and bike-only so residents can enjoy it.

“Commissioners and the mayor need to find some courage and try some drastic change,” he said. “Businesses will adapt, people will adapt.”

Recent commission actions don’t hold much cheer.

A sparse crowd of spring break visitors promenades Ocean Drive as the citywide curfew went into effect, with police presence evident at most intersections of Collins Avenue on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

“In the past, Miami Beach City Hall has been hesitant to change anything about the city’s vibe. Mitch Novick, owner of the 24-room Sherbrooke Hotel on Collins Ave., blames the outsized influence of Ocean Drive bar owners on city hall.

Before the city largely shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020, Gelber tried to roll back last call on alcohol sales at South Beach bars and restaurants in an effort to curb spring break chaos. His initial proposal — changing last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. for a 17-day period — ended up falling flat. After much debate, the city commission agreed to a six-day last call of 3 a.m.

“It’s like deciding what to wear when your house is on fire,” said Novick. “Why would we reward these businesses who have brought so much grief to the area?”

Commissioner Michael Góngora, who voted against the earlier last call, said he isn’t convinced that it will solve the city’s problems. During the COVID-19 pandemic, bars have had to close at midnight, and still the after-dark chaos persists. He wants to see more residents living in the South Beach area and zoning incentives for different kinds of businesses.

“We need to get the message out that Miami Beach is not the place to come party on the streets,” he said. “That perception has gotten out across America, they think it is that type of environment.”

New York spring breakers Roshany Rosa, 21, Cheyenne Atkinson, 19, Jasmyne Atkinson, 17, Symone Atkinson, 17, and Maleyah Taylor, 18, sit on the oolite coral limestone wall near the beach walk as they wait for their parents on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The friends and family left Staten Island to celebrate birthdays. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Though hotels were allowed to reopen in June, Novick has kept the Sherbrooke closed. An uptick in the area’s crime rating led to a similar jump in his property insurance; the hotelier said he won’t consider reopening until “quality of life and public safety vastly improve.”

The neighboring 20-room Viscay Hotel is now open, but owner Peter Szabo said spring break visitors are not the ideal clients as they often try to sneak more people into a room than allowed and cause drunken disturbances. He blames city government for its failure to crack down on Ocean Drive bars that he said attract chaos year-round.

“City hall is misbehaving, not just these people coming. They’re both misbehaving,” he said. “There’s a cause and effect. This is the effect.”

Szabo wants to see stricter rules for establishments: Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating can stay open until midnight, but venues with deafening music should be operating like nightclubs, set indoors in soundproof environments. Currently, the bars on Ocean Drive — Mango’s, The Clevelander, The Palace — were allowed to blast music and sell alcohol until 5 a.m. pre-pandemic.

Mike Palma, executive vice president of Jesta Group, which owns bars Mango’s and The Clevelander, did not return multiple requests for comment.

A group of tourists dance on Ocean Drive during spring break in Miami Beach on Monday, March 22, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Ocean Drive’s party environment has existed since the city designated Ocean and Collins Ave. between Fifth and 16th streets as a “mixed-use entertainment district” in 1986. Hotel owners were allowed to open ground-floor restaurants and bars in exchange for renovating then-dilapidated hotels. By 1991, residents and nearby property owners, including Szabo, were already urging stricter noise limits for the bars.

“The idea was that the bars would help getting the hotels on their feet, ancillary to the hotels,” said Gelber. “Now it feels like the hotels are ancillary to the bars.”

In 1991, Miami Beach passed a law that limited noise at certain decibels, depending on the hour. The city scrapped that in 1995 in favor of a law preventing any noise that can be heard beyond the property line except for the area of Ocean Drive between Ninth and 11th streets. That exemption remains in place today.

Memorial Day lessons

In the past, Miami Beach has faced criticism for violent crimes and a heavy police presence during Memorial Day Weekend.

After a particularly difficult 2019 spring break, the city decided to ban promoters from holding events at South Beach bars and clubs when tourism is expected to peak and enacted stiffer penalties on venues serving alcohol to the underaged.

Police keep an eye on tourists walking on Ocean Drive during spring break in Miami Beach on Monday, March 22, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

These measures contributed to a quieter Memorial Day atmosphere in 2019. But they come second to what DeAnne Connolly Graham, a member of Miami Beach’s newly formed Black Affairs Advisory Committee, called a desperate need for multicultural programming, something Góngora said has also helped during Memorial Day weekend. The city commission scrapped a $1 million festival schedule for spring break visitors earlier this year, arguing it would be irresponsible as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.

“Even with COVID, you knew these crowds were coming... how could you not be creative enough to create a plan way ahead of time?” she asked.

Connolly Graham questioned the city commission’s decision to allocate funds for extra police rather than some sort of programming that she believes would’ve better contained tourists. She pointed to the discrepancies in the officers’ handling of the crowds at Ultra, the electronic music festival that attracts mostly white people, and the more militaristic methods on South Beach.

“We are treating irresponsible white people better than irresponsible Black people,” Connolly Graham said.

Gelber said he’s open to programming, but questions what programming would prevent the kind of crimes the city is seeing. More than 100 firearms have been seized since spring break began.

“You can’t program people who come here with guns, people with warrants,” he said. “If someone can tell me how to program that group, it doesn’t exist. All we can do is stop them from coming here and take their guns.”

No matter the city-planned events, as long as city leaders allow Ocean Drive clubs to continue to operate as they have been, spring break will continue to be chaotic, said Novick and Szabo.

“They took paradise and destroyed it,” said Novick.