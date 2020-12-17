Spending the holidays in South Beach during the pandemic? Here’s what to know

Celebrating the holidays in South Beach this year?

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things and sometimes it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s closed and what the “new normal” looks like.

Here’s a guide to help you enjoy the Miami Beach life with your mask on:

Does Miami Beach have a curfew? What about a mask mandate?

Yes, it does. All of Miami-Dade County remains under curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. every day, including South Beach, Wynwood, Downtown Miami, and Little Havana.

Miami Beach officials have asked the county to push back the city’s curfew to 2 a.m. for Christmas Eve and the New Year’s weekend. So far, it doesn’t look like that will happen.

As for masks, everyone is still required to wear one in public, both inside and outside, to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19. A countywide mask mandate is still in place. Exceptions include children 2 and younger or people who may have trouble breathing because of a chronic preexisting health condition.

While you can be fined for not wearing a mask, you won’t have to pay it immediately. Officials have to wait for Gov. Ron DeSantis executive order suspending mask fines, among other things, to expire before they can collect the money.

In Miami Beach, police will only issue a citation if the violator refuses to wear a mask that they provide to them. The citations will carry a $50 fine that will be collected later once DeSantis order expires (date still undetermined). Police will enforce the mask mandate in commercial corridors citywide.

Are the beaches open? What about clubs and bars?

Yep. Beaches, clubs and bars are open. So are parks and other recreational venues in Miami-Dade like movie theaters, bowling alleys and gyms.

But nothing looks like it used to.

Masks must be worn on the dance floor in Miami-Dade nightclubs, including in Miami Beach. Sitting at the bar is prohibited.

And if you’re going to the beach, make sure you have a mask with you. While beaches and parks are open for limited recreational activities, including swimming and running, you still need to stay at least six feet away from others. You also need to wear a mask when not in the water.

If there’s a specific place you want to visit, call ahead to see if they are open and if their hours of operation have changed. Mango’s Tropical Cafe, for example, a South Beach staple for nearly 30 years, remains closed during the pandemic.

Are Miami Beach restaurants open for indoor dining?

Yep, all restaurants in Miami-Dade are allowed to be open for takeout, delivery and indoor dining. Many restaurants are also offering outside dining.

There are still some restrictions in place though. A maximum of six people are allowed to sit at a table together — 10 if you live together. Since it’s the holiday season, call the restaurant ahead of time to see if reservations are needed.

Getting around Miami Beach: Trolleys, parking and how much does it cost?

Miami Beach’s free trolley is not running during the pandemic but you can call a taxi, an Uber or a Lyft. You can also take a Metrobus, which has suspended fares and has routes that can take you across the county. Check routes at https://www.miamidade.gov/transportation-publicworks/routes.asp

For those of you who plan to drive, Miami Beach has a lot of garages, lots and metered spots. Fair warning: Parking can get complicated, especially along Ocean Drive during holidays. Valet parking options in the city are also limited during the pandemic.

Garages are a good option if you hate parallel parking or don’t want to worry about your meter expiring. It might even be cheaper.

The Parkmobile app remains as the only payment option for parking during the pandemic, according to the city. All public garages generally have a minimum daily rate of $2, a daily maximum rate of $20. Some garages have a $15 weekend/event flat rate. The parking garage on 42nd Street is the exception, with a maximum daily rate of $8.

Meter parking rates range from $1 an hour to $4 an hour, depending on the zone. There is no charge for ADA accessible parking at all on-street meters, surface lots and garages, according to the city of Miami Beach’s website.

If you plan to visit Lincoln Road, there are three public parking garages and 11 public parking lots within walking distance. Each lot charges $2 per hour, payable with the ParkMobile app.

The 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue garages are the closest to Lincoln Road’s mall and do not have a maximum time limit.

Pro Tip: Miami Beach has a free “ParkMe” app (available for iPhone and Android) you can use to find parking near your destination. The app can show you parking availability in select lots and garages, as well as real-time information, including rates.

It also has a rate calculator feature you can use to estimate how much parking at a specific location will cost. All you have to do is select the location and plug in how many hours you expect to be in the city.

Hotels and Airbnbs in Miami Beach: How will COVID-19 rules change my stay?

Every hotel has different policies but there are some standard COVID-19 rules they need to follow in Miami-Dade County.

For example, only service animals are allowed to stay inside a hotel room, even if the hotel is pet-friendly. All guests must also wear a mask during their stay, except inside their hotel room and stay at least six feet away from others.

This includes during check-in at the lobby, while riding the elevator, and at any other “common space.” You must also wear a mask at “common areas” outside of the hotel if social distancing is not possible. Employees must wear a mask at all times.

Staying at an Airbnb will also look different.

Just like at hotels, Airbnb says everyone must wear a mask, including the host, and be at least six feet away from others at all times. The only exception is if everyone in the room are part of the same reservation.

Masks and social distancing are also required at all times during Airbnb Experiences, which are interactive in-person activities you can book across Florida, including in Miami Beach.

Airbnb has also banned all parties and events, including baby showers and birthday parties. Boutique hotels and other traditional hospitality venues listed on the platform are an exception.

Miami Herald staff writer Martin Vassolo contributed to this report.