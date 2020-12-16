Staying at an Airbnb for the holidays in Florida? There are COVID changes to know

Planning to take a trip to Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale or the Florida Keys this holiday season?

Maybe your Christmas or New Year’s Day plans include a road trip to Orlando, where you can visit Mickey Mouse or enjoy a Butterbeer with your friends at Universal Studios.

No matter where you go, vacations and staycations can get complicated, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides health concerns, there’s also a lot of new rules and restrictions meant to help reduce the disease spread.

At the beach, in the clubs and yes even at your hotel or Airbnb.

If you’re planning to book an Airbnb for the holidays, here are five COVID-19 changes you need to know:

How has COVID-19 changed your Airbnb stay in Miami and other parts of Florida?

People gather to watch a holiday tree lighting ceremony in downtown MiamiÕs Bayfront Park on Monday, December 7, 2020. The tree, created by Christmas Designers, Inc., is an artificial, 50-foot Rocky Mountain Pine Tree adorned with a custom lighting package. It will stay lit every night and remain in the park through the New Year. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

▪ All parties and events are banned, including baby showers and birthday parties. Boutique hotels and other traditional hospitality venues listed on the platform are an exception. Airbnb’s global ban on “disruptive parties and events,” went into place in August and is expected to remain in effect until further notice.

▪ Try to book a place that has a flexible cancellation policy, which lets you cancel one day prior to arrival. It’s your best option during the pandemic. You can find details about the cancellation policy of each place on the main page of each listing. You can also filter your search results to only show places with a flexible cancellation policy.

Hosts can offer one of three cancellation policies:

Flexible: Full refund of nightly rate 1 day prior to arrival.

Moderate: Full refund of nightly rate 5 days prior to arrival

Strict: 50% refund of nightly rate up to 1 week prior to arrival

Airbnb says you should not check into a place if you tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 30 days, are sick or have been exposed and are awaiting test results. You also shouldn’t check in if you are showing symptoms or have had close contact with someone who is confirmed or is suspected to have COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

▪ Tested positive right before your trip? You should be eligible to cancel your reservations and Airbnb Experiences using Airbnb’s extenuating circumstances policy. The policy also applies if your host falls ill with COVID-19. Learn more at https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/2701/extenuating-circumstances-policy-and-the-coronavirus-covid19

It’s worth noting that Airbnb says you cannot book a place to self-isolate because you were exposed or tested positive.

You can make a reservation, however, if you are healthy and just want to be closer to a family member that has fallen ill with COVID-19. Of course, this is if you have not and will not be in direct contact with your ill family member, the company said.

Rules are different for frontline workers, including healthcare staff and first responders, who are respondng to COVID-19 and need to be away from their family. Learn more at https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/2746/how-do-i-book-a-frontline-stay-as-a-covid19-responder

Masks can reduce the spread of COVID-19. AFP a través de Getty Images

▪ Wear masks, social distance and check if your host has an “Enhanced Clean” icon. Airbnb says everyone must wear a mask, including the host, and be at least six feet away from others at all times. This is required in common areas and shared spaces. The only exception is if everyone in the room are part of the same reservation.

If you feel uncomfortable staying in a private room or shared space, consider booking an entire place instead.

Masks and social distancing are also required at all times during Airbnb Experiences, which are interactive in-person activities you can book across Florida, including in Miami Beach, Key West and Orlando.

Airbnb also recommends checking if your host has committed to the company’s five-step enhanced cleaning procedure. You can do this by looking for a sparkle icon and the words “Enhanced Clean” at the top of a host’s listing page.

Oh, and while you’re at it, speak with your host before booking to find out if they are limiting access to any area of the home. You don’t want to pack your swimsuit just to find out the pool is closed.

Kayaking in Biscayne Bay Cortesía/EcoAdventures/Miami Dade Gov

▪ Private Airbnb Experiences (interactive in-person activities) are available across Florida. Airbnb says this is a good option for groups who don’t want to be with strangers because of the COVID-19 risk. When you click on an activity to see what dates are available, it should tell you if the private booking option exists. Keep in mind the host will likely be with you.

Regular Airbnb Experiences, which might have other people you don’t know in the group, have also resumed across Florida, including in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, the Florida Keys, Tampa and Orlando. Online-only activities are also available.

Tip: If you’re looking for an activity to do that is considered low risk, try to search for outdoor activities like kayaking or swimming with dolphins. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s safer to be outside than inside to reduce the COVID risk.