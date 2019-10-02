A vacationing couple was pulled over by Miami Beach PD. It was a proposal

SHARE COPY LINK

A man vacationing in Miami Beach wanted to pop the question to his girlfriend. But he needed backup.

So his friend called Miami Beach police and asked if they could help make his proposal “special.”

They said yes — and the moment was caught on camera.

The video, posted on the department’s Twitter stream, shows the couple being stopped by Officer Otto Lopez and his team near Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue. The couple gets out of the car and the unsuspecting bride-to-be is told to open the trunk.

Inside, are dozens of balloons.

Confused, she looks over at her boyfriend and finds him on one knee — holding a ring.

Luckily, she said yes and sealed it with a kiss.

“It’s always great to be involved in the positive portions of someone’s life, especially a proposal,” said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the department was happy to assist the future newlyweds, who have since returned home.

The agency may want to add “proposal planning” to their list of specialties. This isn’t the first couple they help start their new life together.

In April, the department pulled over and handcuffed Mynt nightclub owner Romain Zago as part of an elaborate scheme to propose to his Venezuelan fitness model girlfriend Carolina Delgado.

Another similar proposal also happened in September 2018 when a couple was pulled over at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

In case you’re wondering, they also ended with a yes.