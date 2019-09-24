Miami date night: Karol G and Anuel AA are power couple goals

Anuel AA and Karol G perform during “El Culpables Tour” at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on April 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Monday night was date night for Latin music’s “It” couple, Karol G and Anuel AA.

The collaborators (business and personal) were spotted out at SoBe Asian hot spot Mandrake Miami.

The engaged couple ordered a bunch of signature dishes like the crispy fried rice, yellowtail jalapeño and sushi rolls.

The “Secreto” singers were seen holding hands as they watched the restaurant’s in-house dragon dancer show.

The part-time Miami residents (Anuel owns a unit in the Porsche Design Town, the RealDeal reported) also were also seen chatting and posing for photos with Mandrake owners Aris Nanos and Roman Jones.

As for wedding plans?

Karol, 28, recently told Entertainment Tonight there’s no rush to walk down the aisle: “I can tell you that I’m living as if we are already married,” she said of the 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper.

When the ceremony does it happen, the Colombian reggaetonera says one thing is for sure: There will be good (as in yummy) food, calories be damned.

“I want there to be cakes and pastries all over the place,” she said. “Meats and pastas and sweets.”

How refreshing.

We can see why she has little time for wedding planning. Karol is currently on tour with Gloria Trevi as the Mexican music legend’s opening act.

The ladies hit AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 4.

Anuel also has big plans: His Emmanuel World Tour comes to AAA Dec. 21.