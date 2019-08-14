Florida
Wine, doughnuts and comfy robes. These moms are celebrating the start of school in style
Break out the wine glasses. The kids are back in school.
At least, that’s what a group of Florida moms did. They even made a photo shoot out of their glee.
The photos, posted on Shawna Genua’s Wee Winks photography Facebook page, shows the mothers dressed in comfy robes and holding large glasses of wine, with a box of doughnuts on the ground.
A sign next to the group has the words “First Day of School 2019” and “#ByeFelicia” written on it.
The caption?
“Happy first day of school!!! We’ll be juuuuuuust fine!!”
The pictures have been a hit with everyone but the group’s 18 kids, according to Genua.
“The kids think we are crazy! The older ones are now disowning us because of how far these pics are going,” Genua told WYFF. “We have threatened to walk them to school in our robes.”
