Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Steve Bovo to announce run for Hialeah mayor

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr., joined by his family and friends, addresses supporters as he concedes the Miami-Dade County mayoral race on Tuesday, Nov. 03, 2020 pportal@miamiherald.com

Esteban “Steve” Bovo, a former Miami-Dade County commissioner who ran unsuccessfully for county mayor in November, will formally announce his candidacy Monday for mayor of Hialeah, where he got his start in politics.

Bovo planned to hold a press conference outside Hialeah City Hall at 11:45 a.m., according to a press release.

“Over the years, one of my greatest honors in public service has been to serve the hard-working families of Hialeah as their city councilman, council president, state representative and county commissioner,” Bovo said in a statement.

“During the next several months, I’ll be campaigning tirelessly to continue earning their support to serve as their next mayor of the city we all deeply love,” he added.

Hialeah, the county’s second-largest city by population, will hold its municipal election Nov. 2 for four seats — including the seat being vacated by Mayor Carlos Hernandez, who is term-limited after serving as the city’s most powerful official since 2011. In Hialeah, the mayor is the city’s top administrator.

Bovo will become the fourth person to file in the mayoral race. Former Hialeah council members Vivian Casáls-Muñoz and Isis Garcia-Martinez have already submitted paperwork, along with former mayoral candidate Juan Santana.

Bovo’s decision to run is no surprise. In January, a consultant for Bovo hinted at the possibility, and at a Feb. 8 press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he would support Bovo if he seeks the mayor’s seat.

Hialeah is a Republican stronghold, though the mayor’s seat is officially nonpartisan, as was Bovo’s seat on the county commission.

Bovo tells me he didn't speak to DeSantis before today's event about his consideration of a Hialeah mayoral run.



"It was kind of flattering he mentioned it, and it is something we're considering," he says. Formal announcement could come late Feb/early March. https://t.co/y11oykKBdN — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) February 8, 2021

Hernandez, the current Hialeah mayor, broke from his fellow conservative politicians in Northwest Miami-Dade last year to support Alex Penelas, a registered Democrat, for county mayor instead of Bovo, a registered Republican.

Bovo was appointed to the Hialeah City Council in 1998 before winning reelection twice and serving as council president. In 2008, he won the first of two terms in the Florida House, then a special election for the County Commission’s District 13 seat in 2011.

In last November’s race for county mayor, Bovo received 46% of the vote and fell short against Daniella Levine Cava. Bovo ran on a platform that was supportive of former President Donald Trump as he criticized the “liberal agenda” of his opponent.

Bovo’s stepson, Oscar de la Rosa, was elected to the Hialeah City Council in 2019.