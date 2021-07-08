The 44 Percent: Miami kidnapping 100 years later, Haiti president killed & Lovecraft Country

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem wrote a message of support as he visits the memorial wall for the missing people in the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo, located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

Just offering a friendly reminder that burnout is real.

Trust me. I felt it. My colleagues have felt it. And I’m sure you have, too.

The past couple of weeks have been gut wrenching, inside of South Florida and out. It’s only right that, in spite of a presidential assassination, a condo collapse and a politician allegedly praising Hitler, you find time to do something you love.

So, if you do nothing else this weekend, take some time for yourself. You’ll thank me later.

INSIDE THE 305

Family members Tene A. Carter, left, David E. Sawyer, center, and Theolia Sawyer Carter, right, of Rev. Richard Higgs, the former Coconut Grove pastor and founding member of St James Baptist Church, gathered for a 100 Year Celebration that doubled as both a commemoration of Higgs’ life — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a proclamation honoring his “courage and commitment” while the family presented a plaque to the church — as well as a corrective history of sorts on July 2, 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Miami’s KKK kidnapped him 100 years ago. His descendants returned to celebrate his life:

I’ve been to countless church services in my 25 years. Last Friday, I attended one I’ll truly never forgotten.

The family of Rev. Richard Higgs, whose kidnapping made the Miami Herald front-page for two straight days in July 1921, gathered at St. James Baptist Church in Coconut Grove on the 100-year anniversary of his abduction. Higgs, who helped found St. James, was a well-known advocate of racial equality in Miami, a passion that made him a lot of enemies. So, on July 2, 1921, eight hooded members of the Ku Klux Klan snatched him from his Coconut Grove home at night and took him to the woods, where he was whipped and told to leave town. He fled to the Bahamas soon after.

One of the more disheartening elements of Higgs’ story was the clear bias in the Herald’s coverage.

The first story made only passing mention of the abduction, primarily focusing on the police response to what the writer had deemed a “riot” — members of Coconut Grove’s Black community, infuriated at Higgs’ capture, armed themselves and took to the streets to find the preacher. Entitled “Kidnapping bares plot to kill whites in Key West,” the second-day story seemingly justified the abduction, linking it to a speech that local authorities relayed to the Herald.

Higgs’ hardships, however, weren’t all for naught. One of his descendants serves as president of Johnson C. Smith University, another the chief strategy officer at Henry Ford Health System. As St. James’ current pastor Kenton Williams said, the Higgs family is a testament to the resiliency present in all people of African descent.

“Just to know the struggle that we as people have been through in this country and just seeing some of the descendants of that struggle, of that time period and to see how resilient we are as a people — it really brings [our struggle] to life,” Williams said.

OUTSIDE THE 305:

Nikole Hannah-Jones, an investigative journalist covering racial injustice for New York Times Magazine, will provide the keynote address during a public forum at the Mercer Medical School Auditorium on March 13. Special to The Telegraph

Nikole Hannah-Jones picks Howard over UNC Chapel Hill:

Nikole Hannah-Jones really bossed up.

After weeks of contention ended with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill finally offering her tenure, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist denied their offer and instead took her talents to Howard University. Joining Hannah-Jones will be Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of “Between the World and Me” and a Howard alum.

The original conflict dates back to Hannah-Jones being offered the Knight Chair position at UNC’s journalism school but not tenure. Previous Knight Chairs — all of whom have been white — have received tenure. After weeks of debate, UNC held a meeting last week that resulted in Hannah-Jones finally being offered tenure, yet the damage was already done.

“To be denied it, and to only have that vote occur on the last possible day, at the last possible moment, after threat of legal action, after weeks of protest, after it became a national scandal – it’s just not something that I want anymore,” Hannah-Jones told CBS This Morning.

At Howard, Hannah-Jones will become the university’s first Knight Chair in Race and Journalism, while Coates will work in the College of Arts and Sciences.

In this 2019 photo, Haitian President Jovenel Moise is being interviewed in his office in Port-au-Prince. Moïse was assassinated early Wednesday. Dieu Nalio Chery AP

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in middle-of-the-night attack at his home:

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated early Wednesday morning at his home in Port-au-Prince. His wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was wounded in the shooting as well.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said he’s now in charge of the country.

Two South Florida men — James Solages of Fort Lauderdale and Joseph Vincent of Miami — were arrested and charged with Moïse’s killing. Videos obtained by the Herald show that the perpetrators claimed to be U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents. The Biden administration refuted these claims, with a senior Haitian government official telling the Herald, “These were mercenaries.”

Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in Floyd’s death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP) Jerry Holt AP

The fight for equality in Minneapolis is just beginning:

Journalism rule No. 523: Always read Jelani.

HIGH CULTURE:

Jurnee Smollett, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Jonathan Majors in Lovecraft Country (2020) HBO

‘Lovecraft Country’ not returning to HBO for season 2:

In all my years watching television, I had NEVER seen anything like “Lovecraft Country.” Black people are rarely leads in science fiction projects and to have one that was rooted in history was just spectacular.

That’s part of the reason why the news that HBO decided not to renew “Lovecraft Country” for a second season hit me so hard. No lie, I cried a few times watching this show. The first season was just that good. Hopefully “Lovecraft Country” creator Misha Green will find a new home for her show. The streets need it.

