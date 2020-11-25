Miami is giving away $250 Publix gift cards to help during COVID-19. Here’s how to apply

Miami residents struggling to buy groceries during the pandemic because they are tight on money may be eligible to receive a free $250 Publix gift card next month through a new city program.

About 14,000 residents are expected to be helped with the “Grocery Gift Card Program,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said at a news conference Wednesday morning. The program was unanimously approved during a special City Commission meeting last week.

The gift cards will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis in December to “residents who have experienced hardship and food insecurity in 2020 due to COVID-19,” according to the city. Applications became available Wednesday on the city’s website.

A business grant meant to help small businesses that have lost revenue during the pandemic was also approved during the meeting last week. Applications for the program are also available online.

The money used for both COVID-19 relief programs will be reimbursed by Miami-Dade County using federal CARES Act dollars. Under federal rules, the money must be spent by Dec. 31.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s what to know if you want to get the free Publix gift card for your grocery run:

Miami is giving free $250 Publix gift cards. How can I apply?

The city of Miami is giving away thousands of $250 Publix gift cards next month to help residents put food on their table. Bradenton Herald file photo

The city of Miami is giving away thousands of $250 Publix gift cards next month to help residents put food on the table. To be eligible for a gift card you must:

▪ Have a Florida driver’s license or any other Florida photo ID that shows you live in an address that is within the city of Miami’s limits. Senior citizens who do not have a valid Florida issued photo ID can also use a Social Security letter, a Medicare letter or a utility statement in their name that has a city of Miami address.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

TIP: Not sure if your home is within the city of Miami? You can check your address online at https://maps.miamigov.com/MiamiGovServices/. Click the magnifying glass icon on the upper right hand corner and type in your address. If your home doesn’t show up, it’s probably not in city limits.

▪ Download, print and sign an affidavit that says you have faced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document asks a variety of questions such as how many people live with you, if you are employed and what the annual household income is. The document also asks for a brief explanation of what is causing your financial problem.

Affidavit is available at https://www.miamigov.com/Government/Grocery-Gift-Card-Program

The city is encouraging residents fill out the application ahead of time and drop it off at their commissioner’s office or, if needed, at the mayor’s office to speed up the process. Applications will also be available to fill out on site at the gift card distribution events.

You will need to show proof of residency so make sure you have your actual driver’s license or other photo ID with you (not a photo-copy.)

TIP: If you’re not sure which district you live in, you can check your address online at https://maps.miamigov.com/MiamiGovServices/.





How does the city know you’re telling the truth about money troubles?

Suarez said the city is relying on an honor system and will trust its residents. He’s asking that only those who need the help apply. The affidavit also has a section reminding everyone that it is against the law to lie on a legal document. If the city finds out you fibbed, you could get in trouble.

Residents who apply should also keep in mind that only one gift card will be given per household. If you were given a gift card, no one else that lives with you can get one, even if it is your grandma.

Where can you get a free $250 Publix gift card in Miami?

City officials will be distributing the gift cards throughout the month of December or until supplies run out. The city says residents should attend the distribution event that is located within their district and make sure they have their driver’s license or state-issued photo ID with them.

Some of the distribution sites the city is planning include:

▪ Dec. 1 — Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr.

▪ Dec. 8 — Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE Second Ave.

▪ Dec. 15 — Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 NW 28th St.

▪ Dec. 22 — Jose Marti Park, 362 SW Fourth St.

▪ Dec. 29 — West End Park, 6030 SW Second St.

The city says the locations and times may change and is recommending people periodically check the complete list online at https://www.miamigov.com/Government/Grocery-Gift-Card-Program for the most-up-to-date information for their district.

What if I can’t make it to any of Miami’s Publix gift cards distributions?

If you can’t make it to any of the distribution events, Suarez asks that you call his office at 305-250-5300 to see what accommodations can be made.

Please visit the City of Miami website for more information. If you are unable to visit any of these locations or make any of these dates, please call our office for arrangements.



305-250-5300 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) November 24, 2020