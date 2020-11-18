Miami to distribute $8.5M in business grants and grocery gift cards for COVID relief

Miami’s city government will distribute $8.55 million in two COVID-19 relief programs meant to help support small businesses and help families buy groceries.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez requested a special commission meeting Wednesday morning to discuss how to quickly distribute the money, which will be reimbursed by Miami-Dade County using federal CARES Act dollars. Under federal rules, the money must be spent by Dec. 31.

Commissioners unanimously approved spending $3.55 million on about 14,000 grocery store gift cards worth $250 each. People living within Miami city limits who provide a state-issued ID and sign a sworn affidavit that they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for the gift cards. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The commission also voted to use an additional $5 million for a small business grant program. Businesses with annual revenues of $1 million or less will be eligible for grants of up to $20,000 or 20% of last year’s annual gross revenue, whichever is less, to cover expenses necessary to keep the business running. If after 25 days the funds are not exhausted, the city will lift the revenue threshold to $2 million. Nonprofits will be eligible.

Administrators are expected to release more details on where and how to apply in the coming days.

“We only have six weeks or so to get this money out,” said City Manager Art Noriega.

This breaking news story will be updated as more details are available.