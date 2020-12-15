Your last chance to get a free gift card in Miami for food and medicine is almost here

Miami residents struggling to pay for groceries, medicine and utilities during the pandemic still have a chance to get more than $100 through the city’s grocery gift card program.

But time is running out. After Tuesday’s giveaway, there are only two distribution events left this month.

One will be held Dec. 22 at Jose Marti Park, 362 SW Fourth St., and the other will be held Dec. 29 at West End Park, 6030 SW Second St.

The city says both events begin at 8 a.m. and that the free gift cards will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis to “residents who have experienced hardship and food insecurity in 2020 due to COVID-19.”

Today is our third $250 gift card distribution.

Juan Pablo Duarte Park (1776 NW 28th St Miami, FL 33142)



The ONLY requirements are proof of residence and a signed affidavit saying that you’ve suffered financial hardships as a result of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/JePH5rTe0G — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) December 15, 2020

Previously, the COVID-19 relief program gave residents the option to apply for a free $250 Publix gift card. Last week, commissioners voted to extend the relief program to include other grocers such as Winn-Dixie, Sedano’s and Presidente Supermarket.

They also voted to buy VISA or Mastercard cash cards so residents can choose where to spend the money. The gift cards range from $100 to $350 and are coded to restrict purchases to groceries, medicine and utilities, the Miami Herald has reported.

The money used for the COVID-19 relief program will be reimbursed by Miami-Dade County using federal CARES Act dollars. Under federal rules, the money must be spent by Dec. 31.

Here’s what to know if you want to get the free gift card:

Miami is giving free gift cards. How can I apply?

Police officer and city staffer answer questions and direct residents as they navigate the long giveaway line. On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 a long line formed around the Juan Pablo Duarte Park as Miami residents stood in line for hours while the City Miami gave away about 500 grocery gift cards under the coordination of volunteers, city staff, and Miami Police officers. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

The city of Miami is giving gift cards to help residents buy groceries, medicines and pay for utilities like their power bill.

Here’s what you need to apply:

▪ Have a Florida driver’s license or any other Florida photo ID that shows you live in an address that is within the city of Miami’s limits. Senior citizens who do not have a valid Florida issued photo ID can also use a Social Security letter, a Medicare letter or a utility statement in their name that has a city of Miami address.

TIP: Not sure if your home is within the city of Miami? You can check your address online at https://maps.miamigov.com/MiamiGovServices/. Click the magnifying glass icon on the upper right hand corner and type in your address. If your home doesn’t show up, it’s probably not in city limits.

▪ Download, print and sign an affidavit that says you have faced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document asks a variety of questions such as how many people live with you, if you are employed and what the annual household income is. The document also asks for a brief explanation of what is causing your financial problem.

It also has a section reminding everyone that it is against the law to lie on a legal document. If the city finds out you fibbed, you could get in trouble.

The city of Miami did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it determines how much money to give each resident.

Residents who apply should also keep in mind that only one gift card will be given per household. If you were given a gift card, no one else that lives with you can get one, even if it is your grandma.

Affidavit is available at https://www.miamigov.com/Government/Grocery-Gift-Card-Program

The city is encouraging residents to download, print and fill out the application ahead of time to help speed up the process when you get in line.

You will need to present the application in person (along with your driver’s license or other photo ID) at your district at the locations, dates and times listed on the city’s website.

TIP: If you’re not sure which district you live in, you can check your address online at https://maps.miamigov.com/MiamiGovServices/.

Miami Herald staff writer Joey Flechas contributed to this report.