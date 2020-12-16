Hialeah is giving free $250 Fresco y Más, Sedano’s gift cards to help during COVID-19

About 5,000 families are expected to be helped by the COVID-19 relief program, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said at a news conference Tuesday. Screenshot of City of Hialeah Video

Hialeah residents struggling to buy groceries during the pandemic because they are tight on money may be eligible to receive a free $250 Fresco y Más or Sedano’s Supermarket gift cards Friday.

About 5,000 families are expected to be helped by the COVID-19 relief program, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said at a news conference Tuesday. Applications and affidavits became available online Wednesday, both in English and Spanish, at www.hialeahfl.gov and at four locations across the city.

The gift cards will be distributed Friday starting at 8 a.m. at the Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, 100 E 32nd St., on a first-come, first-serve basis. Without the completed application, Hialeah residents will not be eligible for the gift card. For COVID-19 safety reasons, all residents must also pick up the gift card in a vehicle, said Hernandez.

The program is similar to one the City of Miami has been doing this month, which has drawn long lines and has helped thousands of Miami residents in need.

The money used by both cities to buy the gift cards will be reimbursed by Miami-Dade County using federal CARES Act dollars. Under federal rules, the money must be spent by Dec. 31.

Here’s what Hialeah residents who want to apply for the $250 gift card need to know:

Hialeah is giving free Sedano’s and Fresco y Más gift cards. How can I apply?

The city of Hialeah is giving free gift cards to help families that have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to apply:

▪ Have a Florida driver’s license or a Florida Identification card that shows you live in an address that is within the city of Hialeah’s limits. You must make a copy of your ID and also bring the original ID with you Friday.

▪ Download, print and sign an application and affidavit that says you have faced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application can be found at: http://www.hialeahfl.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12527/Hialeah-COVID-19-Grocery-Gift-Card-Application

You can also pick up a copy (in English or Spanish) at the following locations Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 a.m:

▪ John F. Kennedy Library – 190 W 49th St.

▪ Goodlet Park – 4200 W 8th Ave.

▪ Carl F. Slade Park – 2501 W 74th St.

▪ Babcock Park – 651 E 4th Ave.

The application asks a variety of questions such as how many people live with you, what their names are and if you live in a home, apartment or efficiency. The document also asks for a brief explanation of what is causing your financial problem.

The documents must be notarized. The city says notary services will be available, free of charge, for this purpose.

The application also has a section reminding everyone that it is against the law to lie on a legal document. If the city finds out you fibbed, you could get in trouble.

Remember, you will need to take the application and affidavit, a copy of your Florida driver’s license or Florida Identification card, and the original ID with you Friday to get the gift card at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino. You also need to be in a vehicle.

Residents who apply should also keep in mind that only one gift card will be given per household.

If you were given a gift card, no one else that lives with you can get one, even if it is your grandma. The city says some exceptions will be made like if multiple households live in the same property address but that it will be on a case-by-case basis.