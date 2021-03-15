Broward County
Two dead, an adult and a child injured when a plane crashes into a car in Pembroke Pines
Two people in a plane that crashed on a Pembroke Pines street Monday afternoon died, according to the city’s fire-rescue.
As it careened across the avenue, near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, it hit a car heading north with an adult and child. They were taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, Pines Fire Rescue said.
The plane was returning to North Perry Airport and fell short.
Video from WSVN-Channel 7’s helicopter showed fire trucks lined up in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Southwest 72nd Avenue, which runs next to the airport, trying to douse the flames of the burning aircraft.
Southwest 72nd Avenue is closed from 11th Street to Pembroke Road.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
Comments