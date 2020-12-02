Miami Herald Logo
Small plane crashes on its roof at North Perry Airport. No one was injured, police say

A small plane crashed at North Perry Airport early Wednesday, according to Pembroke Pines police.

Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows the plane on its roof on the north side of the airport.

Pembroke Pines police say there are no injuries and that vehicle traffic is not affected. The airport is east of University Drive between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road.

It is still unclear what happened, how many people were on board and if the plane was departing or arriving.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Michelle Marchante
