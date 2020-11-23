Broward County
Pilot killed after plane crashes at North Perry Airport in Broward County
One person was killed Monday when a small plane crashed at North Perry Airport, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed.
The pilot, who was the only person on board, had reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff, said Ruben Troncoso, the division chief for Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.
The pilot tried to turn around, but didn’t make it back to the runway, Troncoso said.
Video from the scene shows a yellow tarp covering the crashed plane.
No other information was immediately available.
