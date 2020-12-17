Broward County
Third Pembroke Pines plane crash in a month injures at least one person, police say
A third plane has crashed in Pembroke Pines near in the last month, this time sending at least one person to a hospital Thursday.
Around 4:40 p.m., Pembroke Pines police tweeted that a plane had crashed near North Perry Airport in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive causing multiple roads to be closed.
Police say all plane occupants have been accounted for and at least one was injured.
No further details on the crash have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the incident.
On Nov. 23, the pilot of a small plane was killed after crashing at North Perry Airport. Engine trouble was reported shortly after takeoff. A week later on Dec. 2, two people walked away unscathed after their small Piper plane crashed after landing at North Perry Airport.
