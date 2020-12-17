Third Pembroke Pines plane crash in a month injures at least one person, police say

A third plane has crashed in Pembroke Pines near in the last month, this time sending at least one person to a hospital Thursday.

Around 4:40 p.m., Pembroke Pines police tweeted that a plane had crashed near North Perry Airport in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive causing multiple roads to be closed.

UPDATE: All occupants of the plane have been accounted for at this time. At least one occupant is being transported to a local hospital with injuries. https://t.co/vRdrNhrIIM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 17, 2020

Police say all plane occupants have been accounted for and at least one was injured.

No further details on the crash have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the incident.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Nov. 23, the pilot of a small plane was killed after crashing at North Perry Airport. Engine trouble was reported shortly after takeoff. A week later on Dec. 2, two people walked away unscathed after their small Piper plane crashed after landing at North Perry Airport.