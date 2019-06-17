BSO investigating Saturday shooting. Reports say a 16-year-old rising rapper got shot.

A May 9 photo of Christian Moore, aka C. Glizzy, from his Instagram page Instagram

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is giving few details of an investigation into a Saturday afternoon shooting in Pompano Beach that professional media and social media say involved an aspiring 16-year-old rapper named C. Glizzy.

BSO won’t confirm that the person shot at 1750 Martin Luther King Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Saturday is the teenager with the given name Christian Moore, as first reported by WPLG Channel 10’s Madeline Wright. Wright reported Moore’s mother said doctors removed a bullet from Moore’s head.

Moore’s first post to his current Instagram page, dotted with shots of Moore performing on tour, was a short, gleeful rap with friend Jahseh Onfroy, the rap star known as XXXTentacion. Moore posted it on June 18, 2018, the day Onfroy was murdered in Pompano during what court documents say was a robbery.

On April 15, Moore’s single “Numb the Pain” dropped, and his most recent video, “Thuggin’ ” was released May 30.

BSO has released no information on a suspect in Saturday’s shooting.