Broward County

How a rental SUV left in a hospital parking lot might have been worth almost $2 million

The fentanyl Broward Sheriff’s Office says it found in an abandoned SUV weighed in at 9.24 kilograms (just over 20 pounds).
The fentanyl Broward Sheriff’s Office says it found in an abandoned SUV weighed in at 9.24 kilograms (just over 20 pounds). Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward deputies found a stash of drugs worth nearly $2 million inside an abandoned SUV in a hospital parking lot.

The discovery was made around 3 a.m. Sunday at Broward Health North, 201 E. Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach.

BSO says when it searched the rental, detectives from BSO and the DEA found fentanyl in a duffel bag under a trunk floor board.

And not just a little fentanyl. Over nine kilograms of it, 9.24 kilos according to the photo BSO released.

At $100 to $200 per gram street price, that’s $924,000 to $1.848 million worth of the powerful drug.

“Depending on the purity of the find, the value can be up to three times as much,” BSO said.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  