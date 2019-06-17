Broward County
How a rental SUV left in a hospital parking lot might have been worth almost $2 million
Broward deputies found a stash of drugs worth nearly $2 million inside an abandoned SUV in a hospital parking lot.
The discovery was made around 3 a.m. Sunday at Broward Health North, 201 E. Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach.
BSO says when it searched the rental, detectives from BSO and the DEA found fentanyl in a duffel bag under a trunk floor board.
And not just a little fentanyl. Over nine kilograms of it, 9.24 kilos according to the photo BSO released.
At $100 to $200 per gram street price, that’s $924,000 to $1.848 million worth of the powerful drug.
“Depending on the purity of the find, the value can be up to three times as much,” BSO said.
