How a rental SUV left in a hospital parking lot might have been worth almost $2 million

The fentanyl Broward Sheriff’s Office says it found in an abandoned SUV weighed in at 9.24 kilograms (just over 20 pounds). Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward deputies found a stash of drugs worth nearly $2 million inside an abandoned SUV in a hospital parking lot.

The discovery was made around 3 a.m. Sunday at Broward Health North, 201 E. Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach.

BSO says when it searched the rental, detectives from BSO and the DEA found fentanyl in a duffel bag under a trunk floor board.

And not just a little fentanyl. Over nine kilograms of it, 9.24 kilos according to the photo BSO released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At $100 to $200 per gram street price, that’s $924,000 to $1.848 million worth of the powerful drug.





“Depending on the purity of the find, the value can be up to three times as much,” BSO said.