Minute by minute, how cops tracked the four suspects in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder

Investigators haven’t said how long they think four suspects planned the June 18 robbery and murder of Pompano Beach rapper XXXTentacion, or even if it was just supposed to be a robbery.

But through two arrest warrants and information from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a timeline can be pieced together of what they believe Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Willliams and Robert Allen did on June 17, 18 and 19.

Each suspect is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in the death of XXXTentacion, whose legal name was “Jahseh Onfroy.”

▪ At 8 p.m., June 17, Tony Robinson uses the Turo app to rent a 2017 Dodge Journey from Miramar resident Tanisha Clark. Robinson, such a close friend of Dedrick Williams that she initially tells cops she’s Williams’ sister, pays $60 and is expected to return the SUV on June 18.





Robinson told investigators that Boatwright and “Big Rob” were with her when she picked up the SUV and she left it with Allen. She said she never saw the Dodge again, although she did hear about it when Boatwright called the night of June 18 to say “Tray” (Newsome) had wrecked it.





▪ At 1:18 p.m, June 18, Boatwright’s cellphone tracks to Williams’ Pompano Beach home. It’s there until 3:03 p.m. Williams tells police that a man from the neighborhood, Sharod Clayton, was cutting his grass when friends arrived. Clayton recalls one of the guys was “about 400 pounds” (the five-eight Allen weighs 310 pounds), another was “tall and thin” (Boatwright is six-one, 165), and the third was “shorter with a slight build” (Newsome is five-eight, 140). Clayton and Williams say Williams asked Clayton to babysit Williams’ kids as Williams left.

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion and friend Leonard Kerr went to a Bank of America branch, where the rapper withdrew $50,000 in a transaction confirmed by the teller. He put the 500 $100 bills, all wrapped in bank wrappers, in a bag before leaving the bank.

▪ At 3:30 p.m., Riva Motorsports Superstore’s surveillance cameras spotted the black BMW with XXXTentacion and Kerr pulling into the parking lot at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy. The two went inside to look at motorcycles.

▪ At 3:32 p.m.., the surveillance cameras saw the 2017 Dodge Journey pull into Riva’s parking lot. Williams, wearing a white tank top and orange sandals, gets out of the driver’s seat while Allen, wearing a dark T-shirt, gets out via the rear driver’s side door. They go into Riva Motorsports.

▪ At 3:36 p.m., Williams buys a black neoprene mask. He’s known to some Riva staff as a previous customer, a memory helped by Williams’ heavily tatted face (his Instagram user name is “tattoomanchucky”). Williams and Allen went back out to the SUV.

▪ At 3:48 p.m., the Dodge Journey leaves Riva’s parking lot by the north exit, then backs into the four-space parking area in front of a house at 641 NE 37th St. The mini parking lot is almost directly across the street from the parking lot exit. In fact, Boatwright’s arrest warrant says, “It should be noted that the surveillance cameras maintain sight of the suspect vehicle from the time it exits the north gate of the incident location, park at 641 NE 37th St. and returns to the north gate to block the victim’s vehicle.”

▪ At 3:55 p.m., XXXTentacion’s BMW starts to leave Riva’s parking lot by the north exit, the Dodge Journey jumps out of the parking space, cuts it off and Boatwright and Newsome jump out the passenger side doors. They reach into the car. One grabs the Louis Vuitton bag with the cash. XXXTentacion’s brief fight for the bag ends with his shooting.

▪ At some point before 4:23 p.m., the group takes Williams back home. Clayton said Williams paid him with a $100 bill.

▪ At 4:23 p.m., Allen is dropped off at his home in the Driftwood Terrace Apartments. Boatwright and Newsome return around 5:30 p.m.

▪ Just after 6:46 p.m., the 2017 Dodge Journey with Newsome and Allen inside leaves the Driftwood Terrace Apartments.





▪ At 6:55 p.m., the Dodge gets in a hit-and-run crash at 3100 NW 19th St. in Fort Lauderdale with Newsome driving and Allen also in the car.

▪ At 9:28 p.m., someone uses Boatwright’s phone to take a picture of Newsome holding many $100 bills.

▪ At 9:25 p.m. and 10:16 p.m, someone uses Boatwright’s phone to take a picture of him “holding a large amount of $100 bills fanned out in front of him,” his arrest warrant says.

▪ At 11:20 p.m., Boatwright’s arrest warrant says, Williams made a video of himself “dancing with a large amount of $100 bills which he throws out on the floor in front of him.”

▪ On June 19, Williams bought $800 worth of clothes at a Fort Lauderdale Just for Sports store. Boatwright’s arrest warrant says the clerk remembered that Williams paid with eight $100 bills and store surveillance video captured him wearing his orange sandals.