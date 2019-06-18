A year after his murder, XXXTentacion documentary trailer released, album announced

Video shows rapper XXXTentacion’s robbery, murder in Broward A video played in a Broward County court room shows the moment rapper XXXTentacion was robbed and murdered outside a business in Pompano Beach. The video was provided to the Miami Herald by WPLG. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video played in a Broward County court room shows the moment rapper XXXTentacion was robbed and murdered outside a business in Pompano Beach. The video was provided to the Miami Herald by WPLG.

The estate of XXXTentacion marked one year since the rap star’s murder Tuesday by releasing the trailer to a documentary partially narrated by XXXTentacion and announcing another posthumous album.

No date was given for the release of the documentary or the album,

Jahseh Onfroy, XXXTentacion’s given name, had achieved worldwide fame, but not legal drinking age on June 18, 2018 as he left Riva Motorsports in Pompano Beach. Onfroy carried 20 years of life and $50,000 in cash. According to arrest warrants, robbers took both life and cash.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome were indicted for the murder.

Since his death, XXXTentacion’s No. 1 single “Sad” has reached one billion streams on Spotify and his posthumously released album, “Skins,” went to No. 1 on Billboard’s album charts.

The 42-second documentary trailer shows snippets of XXXTentacion at home, with fans, exiting jail, on stage and closes with his voice over, “This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I’m-a tell it.”