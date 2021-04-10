More COVID vaccination sites opening in North Miami Beach. What you need to know

Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination walk-up sites are opening in North Miami Beach — one on Sunday, April 11 and the second on Wednesday April 14.. The city also plans to offer in-home vaccinations for those who are homebound.

No appointments are necessary at the walk-up sites. You do have to register in advance if you are homebound and need someone to come to your home. See below.

What you need to know

Where are the vaccination sites and when?

▪ Sunday, April 11, from noon to 4 p.m. while supplies last, at the Congregation Shaaray Tefilah, 971 NE 172nd St, North Miami Beach. First doses only. This site will return in three weeks to give the second dose.

▪ Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last, at Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St, North Miami Beach. First and second doses at this site.

What vaccine is offered?

▪ Pfizer. This vaccine requires two doses, three weeks apart. There is no cost.

Who is eligible?

▪ The city and its sponsors are following state guidelines. Florida residents ages 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine. Parents or guardians for those ages 16 and 17 must accompany. You don’t have to live in North Miami Beach to get a vaccine at these sites.

What do I need to bring?

▪ You must bring a valid Florida ID or other proof of Florida residency, such as a utility bill with your name and address printed on the bill.

What if I am immunocompromised or homebound?

▪ North Miami Beach will continue to offer its COVID-19 Homebound Vaccination Program on the same days as the walk-up sites, in partnership with Pulse Clinical Alliance. You have to be 18 or older and meet eligibility requirements to qualify. To schedule an appointment for a free, at-home COVID-19 vaccine, visit and fill out the My Mobile Vax form at: www.mymobilevax.com/miami/appointments.

Who is sponsoring the sites?

▪ North Miami Beach and Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo have partnered with Chesed of South Florida, the North Miami Beach Library, Pulse Clinical Alliance, Helping Florida and the Suarez Museum of Natural Science and History.