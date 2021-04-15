International and out-of-state students can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Florida

Camila Gutiérrez, an international student at Florida International University, got an email earlier this week offering her the COVID-19 vaccine. She immediately signed up.

The native of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, rushed to do so because she hasn’t been able to get immunized against the deadly virus, despite the minimum age restriction dropping to 18 about two weeks ago.

Gutiérrez, 21, said the impediment had been the state requiring people to provide proof of residency to request a vaccination appointment, and the international business and marketing junior, who lives on the FIU campus in Miami, can’t easily do that.

Like Gutiérrez, thousands of students across South Florida — home to many who study here from foreign countries — don’t have IDs issued by the state. Additionally, it’s difficult or impossible for them to get a hold of utility bills or other documents under their name to confirm they, in fact, live here.

International student/athlete Nils Buecheler, 20, left, gets his vaccination shot by UF pharmacy student Jason Rodriguez, right, at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Florida. On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Jackson launched a COVID-19 vaccination initiative with colleges and universities in Miami-Dade County, which include Barry University, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Miami Dade College and the University of Miami. Through this partnership, students who are Florida residents, as well as out-of-state and international students, can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment via online portal. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

To solve this problem, Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network, is partnering with five local universities — FIU, Miami Dade College, Florida Memorial University, Barry University and the University of Miami — to allow international and out-of-state students to show their student identification card, along with a driver’s license or passport, to get the vaccine.

The initiative could allow colleges to revive their campuses sooner than expected. While most universities still plan to follow safety guidelines such as masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing for the summer and fall semesters, they could loosen the rules further if a large portion of their student population gets vaccinated.

Any student interested can now sign up for an appointment through the hospital’s online portal, jacksonhealth.org. They can choose one of three locations: the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, at 1611 NW 12th Ave; the Jackson South Medical Center, at 9333 SW 152nd St; or the North Dade Health Center, at 16555 NW 25th Ave.

One more step toward a return to normality

Carlos Migoya, Jackson’s CEO and president, announced the alliance during a press conference Thursday, comparing the students with snowbirds.

“There are two different definitions of Florida residency: official Florida residents and people who live in Florida. But both can spread the disease,” he said. “They are both part of the community.”

Migoya said he hopes the initiative will inspire more young people to get vaccinated. He said he has not seen the same urgency and demand for vaccines from young people, compared with older groups seeking the vaccine.

“Young people think, ‘I am healthy, I won’t get vaccinated.’ But it’s not just about themselves, but about the people around them. So, we must emphasize that everyone should get vaccinated,” Migoya said. “That’s the only way we can get back to normal.”

During Thursday’s press conference, five students, including Gutiérrez, received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Gutiérrez became the first person in her family, who live in Bolivia, to be vaccinated. She even bested her elderly grandmother, who has been trying to secure a shot in the South American country.

“I sent them a photo and they went crazy,” she said. “They are super excited, and I, as an international student, know how difficult it is for us to get the vaccine. So, I am very grateful.”