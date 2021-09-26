Miami Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop under 7,000. Full vaccinations rise by 30,813

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 6,914 COVID-19 patients reported from 262 Florida hospitals.

That’s 271 fewer patients than Saturday’s report from 262 hospitals. In Sunday’s report, COVID-19 patients occupied 11.8% of inpatient beds in those hospitals compared with 12.26% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

The percentage number is based on 262 hospitals reporting 6,914 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 58,573 total inpatient beds.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,818 people were in intensive care units, a decrease of 58 from the previous day’s report. That represents 27.96% of the ICU beds at the 262 hospitals reporting data, compared to 28.8% on Saturday.

This number is based on 262 hospitals reporting 1,818 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 6,501 total ICU beds.

Sunday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 563 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Saturday, a decrease of 24 from the previous day’s report. Of the 46 new COVID patients, 33 (71.7%) had not been vaccinated. Intensive care patients numbered 169, an increase of two from the previous day.

FLORIDA COVID-19 VACCINE RATES

About 12,218,505 eligible Floridians — 56.9% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of 30,813 over Saturday’s report from the CDC.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND MANATEE COUNTY

The CDC reported that every county’s level of community transmission remains high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 1,950,548 people, or 71.8% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,180,859 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.5% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 862,182 people are fully vaccinated, or 57.6% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 49,766 people are fully vaccinated, or 67% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 213,547 people are fully vaccinated, or 53% of the county’s population.

