Walgreens will offer appointments for the Pfizer COVID booster. How to get your shot

Walgreens stores nationwide, including in Florida, will begin scheduling appointments for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster on Saturday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week authorized Pfizer’s COVID boosters to be given to people 65 and older and other high risk groups at least six months after being fully vaccinated. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended the shot.

To get the booster, you must have completed the two-dose Pfizer series. People who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are not eligible.

Besides seniors, other people eligible for the booster include people 18 and older who meet one of the following conditions:

▪ Is a long-term care facility resident

▪ Has an underlying health condition that makes them at risk for severe COVID illness

▪ Has a job that makes them at increased risk for being exposed to COVID-19 and falling ill with the disease. This includes healthcare workers and essential workers.

▪ People who have already received a third dose of Pfizer because they were moderately to severely immunocompromised can also receive a booster dose at least six months after their third shot, Walgreens said.

Appointments for the COVID-19 booster can be made online through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 800-WALGREENS or your local Walgreens.

Walgreens said patients will be asked to verify their eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at the time of the appointment. People will also need to take their CDC vaccination card to the appointment. If you lost your card, you must bring information about the vaccine series, such as a copy of your immunization records, to get your booster and receive a new CDC vaccine card.

Patients with a registered Walgreens pharmacy account can access their vaccine records online or through the company’s mobile app.