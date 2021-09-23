CVS is hiring thousands in Florida to cover COVID demand and flu season. How to apply

CVS Health is looking to fill 2,400 positions in Florida to prepare for the flu season while also juggling demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. CVS Health

CVS Health is hosting a nationwide hiring spree Friday to help prepare for flu season while also juggling the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The retail pharmacy is hoping to fill 25,000 positions across the country, including 2,400 jobs in Florida and 70 positions in Puerto Rico. Open positions include full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates. Some corporate and fully remote positions are also available.

CVS Health owns traditional CVS stores as well as Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas. It also owns the health insurer Aetna. The company recently eliminated the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles and will be raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour next year.

Anyone interested in applying can text “CVS” to 25000 or visit the CVS Health Career Website. The company says the entire process, including interviews, will be virtual.

“Every flu season we need additional team members but this year we’re looking for even more,” said Neela Montgomery, CVS Health executive vice president and CVS Pharmacy president. “With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

So, far CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests in the U.S.

The company hopes the new hires will help them meet the expected increase of flu cases and the demand for flu and COVID vaccinations and COVID testing in the coming months, particularly now that COVID-19 booster shots are expected to become available soon for certain groups of people.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved a booster shot for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, now officially known as Comirnaty, for people 65 and older and anyone at increased risk for severe COVID-19.

Pfizer also recently announced plans to seek authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to be used in kids ages 5 to 11. The shot can be given to people 12 and older. The other two COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are for people 18 and older.