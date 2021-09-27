Florida COVID-19 update: 8,804 cases, 939 deaths, 26,000 more people fully vaccinated

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 8,804 more COVID-19 cases and 939 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,555,096 confirmed COVID cases and 54,063 deaths.

Of the deaths added Monday, about 88%, occurred over the past 28 days and 46% occurred in the last two weeks, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 311 deaths and 7,303 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 6,731 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Monday report. This data is reported from 260 Florida hospitals. That is 454 fewer patients than Sunday’s report, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 11.74% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 12.26% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,765 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 111. That represents about 27.2% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 28.80% the previous day.

Monday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 562 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Sunday, a decrease of one from the previous day’s report. Of the 37 new COVID patients, 28 (75.7%) had not been vaccinated. Intensive care patients numbered 157, a decrease of 12 from the previous day.

FLORIDA COVID-19 VACCINE RATES

About 12,244,625 eligible Floridians — 57.0% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of 26,120 over Saturday’s report from the CDC.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND MANATEE COUNTY

The CDC still reported that every Florida county’s level of community transmission remains high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 1,954,033 people, or 71.9% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,183,314 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.6% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 863,940 people are fully vaccinated, or 57.7% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 49,878 people are fully vaccinated, or 67.2% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 214,029 people are fully vaccinated, or 53.1% of the county’s population.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 5:08 PM.