Vaccine site at MDC North isn’t shutting down — but will be under new management

The federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus will not shut down next week after all. Instead, the site will be under new management as Miami-Dade County takes over.

Miami Dade College spokesman Juan Mendieta confirmed the change on Thursday to the Miami Herald. And there’s another thing new: The walk-up site will also offer drive-through vaccinations, he said.

FEMA will continue administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second-dose Pfizer shots at the site daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Tuesday, May 25. The site will then open again on Wednesday, May 26, but will be operated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Mendieta said.

No word yet on which vaccine MDC North will offer once it becomes a county site, though it will likely be Pfizer, which can be given to people ages 12 and up. That’s the vaccine offered at other county-run locations, including Dolphin Mall, Zoo Miami and Tropical Park.

Miami-Dade County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The county previously had a vaccination site at MDC North on the other side of campus off Northwest 32nd Avenue. But it was shuttered when the school became a FEMA mass vaccination site in early March.

There’s no word yet whether Florida’s other FEMA sites expected to close next week in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville also will move to local control.

This article will be updated.