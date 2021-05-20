Florida-run COVID testing sites closing at the end of May. Where can you go next?

All state-run testing sites in Florida will close by the end of May, including the sites at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

All state-run testing sites in Florida will close by the end of May — including the sites at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

The sites will close by May 28, according to the schedule posted on the Florida Division of Emergency Management website. State-run testing sites in Manatee and Sarasota counties have already shut down.

The federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North campus and the other FEMA sites in Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa are also set to close early next week. The four sites will administer vaccines through May 25 before subsequently shutting down.

When will state-run testing sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach close?

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website, the last day of testing at state-run sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are:

▪ loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Park) in Little Havana and Town Center at Boca Raton — Friday, May 21

▪ Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Sherbondy Park in Opa-locka, Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach — Saturday, May 22

▪ Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach — Tuesday, May 25

▪ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines — Friday, May 28

▪ The state-run test sites at Lauderhill Sports Park and Manuel Artime Theater have already closed.

Where will people get a COVID test?

Testing will still be available at other locations, including select retail pharmacies, community health centers and urgent care centers, according to the division’s website. Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have online COVID-19 testing site locators that can help find nearby sites.

COVID cases and vaccinations in Florida

Florida has recorded more than 2.29 million cases and more than 36,000 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Reports of new cases in the United States are at their lowest levels since June, and deaths are at their lowest since July, according to the New York Times COVID-19 dashboard. Reports of new cases in Florida are also seeing a decrease.

So far, more than 7.7 million people in Florida have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

About 36% of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s data is based on all residents in the state — including children under 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated yet.