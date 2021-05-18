UF no longer requiring masks on campus and plans to resume pre-COVID operations soon

The University of Florida campus in Gainesville. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The University of Florida is no longer requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a mask on campus and will return to pre-COVID normal operations in late June.

The change, announced Monday, comes several days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks. UF said it still recommends people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing masks, as the CDC recommended.

Masks will also still be required in UF Health hospitals, dentistry practices and veterinary hospitals, the university said. UF’s summer term began May 10.

The university said its decision to make masks optional was done in concert with the State University System, which is made up of Florida’s 12 public universities and is overseen by a chancellor and governed by the Florida Board of Governors.

The change also puts the Gainesville university one step closer to resuming pre-COVID normal operations, which it plans to launch for the 2021-2022 academic year that begins June 28.

This article will be updated.