A COVID vaccine during your next visit to Dolphin Mall? Here’s how to get your shot

Dolphin Mall isn’t merely a shopping center for grabbing a bite to eat, buying items at retail outlets — or playing at Dave & Buster’s and Bowlero. You can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine during your next visit, too.

The new vaccination site opened Monday at the Sweetwater area mall, 11401 Northwest 12 Street, in the valet area near Cheesecake Factory. First and second dose Pfizer shots will be available daily at the site from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s part of Miami-Dade County’s efforts to expand inoculation access. Vaccination sites also opened Monday at Miami International Airport and PortMiami.

“We’re taking vaccines where the people are – to the Port, Airport, hotels, malls, restaurants, schools, and businesses across our community,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

While the vaccination site is officially a drive-thru, people who are dropped off by a rideshare or hanging out in the mall can walk over to get a shot, said Miami-Dade County spokeswoman Rachel Johnson.

Remember, Pfizer is for people 16 and older. Anyone who lives or works in Florida can get a shot. Proof of age will be required. Teens 16 and 17 years old will also need a parent or legal guardian with them at the vaccination to sign a consent form.

Appointments are not required though they are encouraged. To make a vaccination appointment, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014.